Lotus Robotics and HERE Technologies collaborate on Highway Navigation Pilot for Automated Driving

New Highway Navigation Pilot from Lotus Robotics delivers L2+ automated driving capabilities, leveraging high-precision data from HERE HD Live Map.

Solution targeted for European homologation in 2025, launching in upcoming Lotus vehicles and available for integration by OEM partners.

Amsterdam/Frankfurt am Main – Lotus Robotics, the intelligent driving arm of Lotus Technology, and HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an advanced Highway Navigation Pilot solution that delivers Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving functions.



The collaboration is focused on delivering a best-in-class L2+ ADAS solution integrating an advanced sensor perception stack and a high-precision map for advanced driving and safety functions including hands-off driving in certain situations. The solution is set for homologation in Europe in 2025. It will be utilized in upcoming Lotus vehicles and jointly offered to automakers across Europe.



Automated Highway Driving Powered by Lotus and HERE



Lotus Robotics will engineer the L2+ solution, powered by the HERE HD Live Map. The Lotus Highway Navigation Pilot is a full stack hardware and software solution for Level 2+ automated driving functions, including automated lane changes, highway transitions and passing manoeuvres.



For automated driving systems, the HERE HD Live Map delivers safety-enhancing data for functions like localization, prediction, and path planning, working seamlessly with various vehicle sensors. The HD map expands a vehicle's ability to "see" and "plan" in scenarios where sensors alone may be limited. The HERE HD Live Map improves the overall situational awareness by providing precise, forward-looking information about road network features and local regulations, anticipating potential issues ahead and giving drivers an improved sense of confidence.



Building on a Proven Partnership



In 2022, Lotus and HERE combined forces to bring a customized advanced navigation solution based on HERE Navigation to the groundbreaking fully electric hyper-SUV Lotus Eletre and hyper-GT Lotus Emeya. Building on this collaboration, Lotus Robotics and HERE are now expanding their partnership to develop the Highway Navigation Pilot, advancing automated driving capabilities for both Lotus vehicles and other OEMs.



“We see a huge potential need for L2+ ADAS and NOA (Navigation on Autopilot) in highway scenarios for the global market in the near future. Lotus Robotics is dedicated to building an open ecosystem together with our strategic partners including HD map services provided by HERE Technologies as a key element of our technical stack of automated driving. We are expecting a rapid rollout of this product portfolio combining Lotus Robotics Software and HERE Map data across the globe,” said Dr. Bo Li, Chief Executive Officer at Lotus Robotics.



“We are excited to collaborate and co-innovate with Lotus Robotics in the field of automated driving. Fresh and accurate location data and technology are a critical cornerstone for any safe and efficient automated driving system. Together with Lotus Robotics, we look forward to paving the way for the future of autonomous vehicles,” said Jason Jameson, Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies.



HERE AI-powered Mapmaking for Automated Driving



HERE’s unified mapping architecture, powered by the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), delivers unmatched accuracy and detail to its high-quality mapping solutions. By leveraging the latest in AI and ML techniques, HERE automates, updates, and enhances its IoT sensor data-derived mapmaking that processes hundreds of millions of kilometers of vehicle probe and sensor data every hour. The company’s commitment to innovation has made it a longtime, trusted industry partner. HERE location data and software services are used in more than 222 million vehicles globally, and today more than 54 million vehicles rely on maps from HERE for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving functions.



About Lotus Robotics

Lotus Robotics is committed to empowering the era of robotics. We are aiming to build a universal AI technology platform and materialize AI through robotics. The company is willing to provide a new focal point of development to the human world that generates economic value.



Lotus Robotics is setting a new standard for transportation by making it safer, more accessible, and efficient. The company offers end-to-end autonomous driving services including the software for autonomous driving, autonomous testing capabilities and a simulation tool chain on the cloud for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated/autonomous driving.



Lotus Robotics was founded in 2021 and is working with multiple leading automakers to accelerate the transition to autonomous driving technology.



About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

