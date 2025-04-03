SoundThinking More Than Doubles ResourceRouter Adoption as Agencies Embrace Smarter Patrol Operations

Summary: SoundThinking today announced that ResourceRouter's customer base more than doubled in 2024, driven by new patrol operations capabilities that provide officers with critical field information and enable agencies to do more with limited staffing.

FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced that the customer base for its ResourceRouter™ patrol operations solution more than doubled in 2024, reflecting growing demand for technology that maximizes patrol efficiency amid nationwide staffing challenges. This significant growth has been fueled by new features that deliver mission-critical information directly to officers in the field, enabling more effective and safer patrol operations.

ResourceRouter's patrol operations capabilities now include advanced features that provide officers with seamless access to vital operational intelligence on their mobile devices while in the field. These features enable centralized communication of time-sensitive information, including building gate codes, possible gang areas, focused patrol zones, BOLOs (Be On the Lookout), and warrant information – all accessible in one unified interface.

"I'm a firm believer that right now I can work with just 50 officers in a department budgeted for nearly 100, because we're using technology the right way," said Chief Jose Rivera, East Chicago Police Department. "I don't believe technology replaces officers, but we lost 45% of our manpower, and ResourceRouter helped us fill that gap. It's probably one of the biggest game changers in my career."

The platform's map overlay system enables agencies to use the system as a centralized patrol information depot that reduces the time officers spend searching through emails and disparate systems for critical information, helping to improve response times and operational efficiency. ResourceRouter also provides agencies with analytical tools to implement data-driven policing and measure officer impact, enabling more informed patrol decisions and creating greater transparency around resource allocation.

“ResourceRouter has been instrumental in reducing violent crime in South Bend," said Operations Division Chief Dan Skibins, South Bend Police Department. "It enables us to direct officers to the right places at the right times and to consistently drive presence to where it's most needed. That data-driven approach builds community trust. Additionally, the system provides accountability tools that allow our supervisors to track directed patrol completion in real time. It's fundamentally changed how we operate.”

"ResourceRouter has emerged as a force multiplier that enables officers to do more with less," said Sam Klepper, SVP at SoundThinking. "We've created a standalone patrol operations solution that gives officers immediate access to critical field information while providing data-driven insights that enhance safety and transparency. The rapid growth we're seeing indicates that ResourceRouter is addressing an urgent need in an emerging technology category."

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that streamlines patrol operations to boost productivity and safety; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

