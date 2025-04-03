The Board approved financial statements for the year 2024 and proposes to pay EUR 0.11 dividend per share for the year 2024

On 2 April 2024, the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) decided:

- To approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, and to submit them to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The audited Telia Lietuva results for the year 2024 were the same as the results for the 12 months of 2024 that were announced on 30 January 2025: revenue for the year 2024 amounted to EUR 491.1 million (EUR 476.6 million in 2023), EBITDA amounted to EUR 173.7 million (EUR 165.2 million), and profit for the period was EUR 71.6 million (EUR 63.6 million).

- To approve prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors the Company’s Annual Report for the year 2024, whereof Sustainability Statement is prepared in compliance with European Sustainability Reporting Standards, and to present it to the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

- To approve the draft of the Company’s profit allocation for the year 2024 and to propose for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to allocate the profit according to the draft of profit allocation: from the Company’s distributable profit of EUR 190,157 thousand to allocate EUR 64,087 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2024, i.e. EUR 0.11 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 126,070 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). To allocate EUR 38 thousand for tantiemes for the year 2024 to two independent members of the Board – Leda Iržikevičienė and Mindaugas Glodas – EUR 19 thousand each.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in a headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškių str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 28 April 2025, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following draft agenda:

1. Presentation by the Company’s auditor.

2. Approval of the Company’s annual financial statements for the year 2024 and presentation of the Company’s annual report for the year 2024.

3. Allocation of the Company’s profit for the year 2024.

4. Approval of the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2024.

5. Approval of amendment of the Remuneration Policy for the CEO and members of the Board of the Company.

6. Regarding remuneration for the audit services.

7. Election of the Company’s Board members.

8. Regarding the implementation of decisions.



ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

- Independent Auditors' Report



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

Attachments