Cloudastructure Expands AI Security Partnership with Leading Real Estate Investment Firm Across Multifamily Communities

PALO ALTO, CA, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) today announced it has partnered with one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms—managing billions in commercial and residential assets—to expand the firm’s commitment to AI-driven security. This initiative marks an expansion of an existing relationship between the two companies, building upon prior successful deployments to now include Cloudastructure’s advanced surveillance and remote guarding solutions across seven multifamily communities, with additional rollouts planned in the near future.

Managing thousands of residential units across the country, the firm remains committed to safeguarding its assets while elevating the resident experience. After a series of security incidents—including trespassing and vehicle break-ins—the firm began searching for a proactive, scalable solution that could not only deter crime in real time but also enhance operational efficiency.

Cloudastructure’s AI-driven platform delivers:

Cloud-based advanced AI analytics

Seamless remote guarding software

24/7 live monitoring

With crime deterrence rates exceeding 97% (based on internal data from 2023 to date), Cloudastructure’s technology provides a cost-effective alternative to traditional security models, enhancing asset protection while reducing liability risks.

“The platform has already proven its value at several of the firm’s Atlanta properties,” a company manager stated, “Our experience at our Atlanta assets has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to continued expansion of the platform into other markets.”

This latest contract represents a significant milestone in the firm’s ongoing investment in next-generation security solutions, transforming security from a traditional cost center into a strategic value driver. A September 2024 survey by the National Apartment Association underscores the impact of this approach: while only 13% of multifamily residents participating in the survey currently live in a community with monitored cameras, 70% of those residents believe these systems actively prevent crime. Furthermore, they were 17% more likely to recommend a monitored community to a friend.

“This partnership reflects a forward-thinking approach to risk management and asset optimization, both for property owners and their investors,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “As the multifamily sector continues to evolve, AI-powered security is no longer a luxury—it is a strategic investment that drives operational efficiency, enhances resident satisfaction, and ultimately contributes to long-term portfolio value. We are happy to be expanding our successful relationship with this valued client and look forward to supporting their vision and helping them scale that success across new markets.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com.

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

