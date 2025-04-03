3D Imaging Market to Read USD 176.16 Billion by 2032, Growing Use of 3D Imaging in Healthcare for Advanced Diagnostics and Surgery | SNS Insider

Austin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Imaging Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The 3D Imaging Market Size was valued at USD 34.86 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 176.16 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 19.77% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Technological Innovations Driving 3D Imaging Market Growth

The 3D Imaging Market is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in hardware, higher-resolution depth cameras, and improved data processing capabilities. Enhanced performance, lower latency, and faster rendering are accelerating adoption across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and entertainment. In healthcare, 3D imaging is revolutionizing diagnostics, surgical planning, and dental procedures with technologies like MRI, CT scans, and ultrasound. The entertainment sector is witnessing rising demand for 3D content in gaming and virtual reality (VR). In the US, the market was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 41.89 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.44%.Meanwhile, the automotive industry is leveraging 3D imaging for vehicle design, navigation, and safety systems.

Get a Sample Report of 3D Imaging Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6062

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Microsoft (Azure Kinect DK, HoloLens 2)

(Azure Kinect DK, HoloLens 2) Apple Inc . (TrueDepth Camera, LiDAR Scanner)

. (TrueDepth Camera, LiDAR Scanner) Intel Corporation (RealSense Depth Cameras, RealSense LiDAR Camera L515)

(RealSense Depth Cameras, RealSense LiDAR Camera L515) NVIDIA Corporation (Omniverse, RTX GPUs)

(Omniverse, RTX GPUs) Sony Corporation (IMX556PLR Depth Sensor, Xperia PRO-I)

(IMX556PLR Depth Sensor, Xperia PRO-I) Google LLC (ARCore Depth API, Google Pixel 8 Pro)

(ARCore Depth API, Google Pixel 8 Pro) Samsung Electronics (ISOCELL Vizion 33D, Galaxy S23 Ultra)

(ISOCELL Vizion 33D, Galaxy S23 Ultra) STMicroelectronics (VL53L5CX Time-of-Flight Sensor, FlightSense Sensors)

(VL53L5CX Time-of-Flight Sensor, FlightSense Sensors) Qualcomm Technologies (Snapdragon XR2 Platform, Spectra ISP)

(Snapdragon XR2 Platform, Spectra ISP) Matterport Inc. (Pro3 Camera, Matterport Axis)

(Pro3 Camera, Matterport Axis) Trimble Inc. (X7 3D Laser Scanner, Trimble TX8)

(X7 3D Laser Scanner, Trimble TX8) Leica Geosystems (BLK360 Imaging Laser Scanner, RTC360)

(BLK360 Imaging Laser Scanner, RTC360) FARO Technologies (Focus Premium Laser Scanner, Freestyle 2)

(Focus Premium Laser Scanner, Freestyle 2) Topcon Corporation (GLS-2200 Scanner, GTL-1200)

(GLS-2200 Scanner, GTL-1200) Zebra Imaging (ZScape Holographic Prints, RealView Holographic Display).

3D Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 34.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 176.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.77% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs))

• By End-use (Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Architecture and Construction, Media and Entertainment, Security & Surveillance, Others) Key Drivers • Driving Forces Behind the Growing 3D Imaging Market Across Healthcare Entertainment Automotive and Technology.



• Expanding Opportunities in 3D Imaging Across Construction Retail Defense and AI-Driven Innovations.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6062

Additionally, continuous innovation in sensors, cameras, and imaging software is improving accuracy and affordability, making 3D imaging more accessible across various applications. The expansion of niche solutions, including 3D medical imaging, defect detection in manufacturing, and AR/VR motion tracking, is further fueling market growth, enhancing visualization quality, operational accuracy, and user experience across industries.

Key Industry Segments

By Offering

The hardware segment led the 3D imaging market in 2023, holding a 46.8% share, driven by the widespread use of 3D cameras, sensors, and scanners across healthcare, automotive, and entertainment. The demand for high-resolution imaging in medical diagnostics and industrial inspection further fueled this growth.

The software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in AI integration, advanced rendering, and enhanced 3D modeling. This is broadening the application of 3D imaging within a variety of industries.

By Deployment

In 2023, the on-premise segment dominated the 3D imaging market with a 75.9% share, driven by industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and defense that require high data security, regulatory compliance, and reliable operation without internet dependence. Organizations with long-term infrastructure investments also prefer on-premise solutions for seamless system integration.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility, enabling real-time data sharing, advanced analytics, and enhanced collaboration.

By Organization size

In 2023, large enterprises dominated the 3D imaging market with a 54.5% share, driven by significant investments in advanced imaging equipment, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. Industries like healthcare, automotive, and media widely use 3D imaging for diagnostics, prototyping, and content creation.

SMEs are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by affordable 3D imaging solutions, cloud-based cost reductions, and increasing adoption for marketing, product visualization, and customer engagement.

By End Use

In 2023, the healthcare and life sciences segment led the 3D imaging market with a 51.6% share, primarily because of the utilization of 3D imaging technology in medical diagnostics, surgical planning, and research. Techs such as MRI, CT scans, and ultrasound drive diagnostic accuracy and improve patient outcomes and the need for minimally invasive procedures drive adoption.

The media and entertainment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for immersive gaming, films, VR, animation, and AR experiences.

Buy a Single-User PDF of 3D Imaging Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6062

North America Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing 3D Imaging Market

In 2023, North America led the 3D imaging market with a 37.8% share, owing to an advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of significant technology players, and the widespread adoption of 3D imaging technologies across well-established industries such as healthcare, automotive, and media. 3D imaging is already being added to hospitals around the U.S. and Canada by companies like GE Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers, especially for medical diagnostics and surgical planning. Moreover, the region's entertainment industry, with key stakeholders such as Walt Disney Studios and Pixar, heavily relies on 3D imaging to generate premium visual effects for films and game.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapid technological developments, increasing healthcare investments, and rising demand from sectors such as manufacturing and entertainment. Currently leading the charge are countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, with companies like Japan's Canon Inc. offering sophisticated 3D medical imaging devices, while the more ubiquitous Tencent Games in China is integrating 3D imaging into games. Driven by these factors the market is witnessing substantial growth in the region.

Recent Development

On November 4, 2024, Microsoft Paint 3D will officially shut down on November 4, 2024, with no further updates or availability on the Microsoft Store, prompting users to transition to alternative applications.

November 19, 2024: Sony Semiconductor Solutions announced the IMX925 CMOS image sensor with global shutter, offering 394 fps speed and 24.55 MP resolution, enhancing industrial imaging with faster, high-precision processing.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Performance and Efficiency

5.2 Adoption and Integration

5.3 Hardware Performance

5.4 Application-Specific

6. Competitive Landscape

7. 3D Imaging Market, by Offering

8. 3D Imaging Market, by Deployment

9. 3D Imaging Market, by Organization Size

10. 3D Imaging Market, by End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on 3D Imaging Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/3d-imaging-market-6062

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.