YMCA of the USA Competitive Swimming and Diving Announces 2025 Adolph Kiefer Youth Character Scholarship Award Recipients

CHICAGO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, partners with the Adolph Kiefer family each year to present the Adolph Kiefer YMCA Youth Character Award. This prestigious recognition is awarded to two exceptional individuals who exemplify strong character, academic excellence, and a dedication to their communities through YMCA competitive swimming.

The YMCA and the Adolph Kiefer family are proud to announce that this year’s honorees are Chelsea Burkhart (Foothills Area YMCA, Seneca, SC) and Nolan McCloskey (Upper Perkiomen Valley YMCA, Pennsburg, PA) whose dedication and character make them deserving recipients of the 2025 award. More on each athlete can be read below.

The award stems from the Adolph Kiefer Memorial Fund, established through the generosity of the Kiefer family. Adolph Kiefer, a legendary figure in swimming history, first discovered his passion for the sport at Chicago’s Wilson YMCA, where he learned to swim. A 1936 Olympic gold medalist in the 100-meter backstroke, Kiefer dominated the sport, losing only once in over 2,000 races. His contributions extended beyond competition—he revolutionized swimming with innovative inventions, holding 14 U.S. patents, including the first kickboard, non-turbulent lane lines, and the nylon swimsuit.

Each year, two graduating high school senior athletes are selected for their academic achievements, embodiment of the YMCA’s core values—caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility—and commitment to community service. Recipients each receive a $2,500 scholarship, paid directly to their chosen higher education institutions for the 2025-2026 academic year.

2025 Award Recipients

Chelsea Burkhart

Foothills Area YMCA | Seneca, SC

Chelsea’s passion for swimming has propelled her to remarkable achievements in just five years with YMCA swimming. Despite her relatively short time in the sport, she has qualified for YMCA Nationals four times, a testament to her dedication and talent. A defining moment at her first national meet taught her that true strength isn’t measured by numbers on a scoreboard but by resilience, determination, and a love for the sport.

When her small team faced a year of uncertainty without a head coach, Chelsea stepped up as a leader, providing guidance and support to her peers and younger teammates. Beyond the pool, she is deeply committed to serving her community. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, DECA, National BETA Club, and Mu Alpha Theta, while also volunteering with PRISMA Health and Foothills Community Church.

Chelsea’s passion for healthcare has driven her to gain hands-on experience as an EMT intern and to co-found the first Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter in her school district, helping to prepare future health professionals for leadership in global health.

A soon-to-be graduate of Walhalla High School in South Carolina, Chelsea will continue her academic and athletic journey at Cleveland State University.

Nolan McCloskey

Upper Perkiomen Valley YMCA | Pennsburg, PA

For Nolan, the YMCA and its swim team program—led by Coach Michele Heimes—have been truly transformational. Over the past ten years at the Upper Perkiomen YMCA in Pennsylvania, he has grown not only as an athlete but as a person, developing what he calls “a healthy perspective” and an appreciation for “the process of life, not just the rewards.” His experiences at the Y have shaped his outlook, teaching him to be mindful of others’ struggles and to be present for those facing difficult times.

Beyond the pool, Nolan is dedicated to serving his community. He volunteers with the Knights of Columbus and gains hands-on experience in patient care through the St. Luke’s Hospital system, where he participates in various rotations to better understand hospital operations and strengthen patient connections.

Thanks to the high standards and expectations set by both the YMCA and the hospital, Nolan feels confident and prepared for the future. A soon-to-be graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School, he plans to continue his education at Rowan University, where he will pursue a career as a Physician Assistant.

