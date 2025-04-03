Anatomic Pathology Market to Reach USD 74.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer Prevalence and Technological Advancements in Diagnostics | SNS Insider

Austin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anatomic Pathology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a SNS Insider, the global Anatomic Pathology Market was valued at USD 37.97 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 74.64 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.86% from 2024 to 2032. The market’s expansion is fueled by advancements in diagnostic techniques, rising cancer prevalence, and increasing investments in personalized medicine and digital pathology.

Market Overview

Anatomic pathology is a branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis of diseases by studying organs, tissues, and cells. It has an important function in diagnosing many conditions, such as cancer and infections, and thus guides treatment and patient management.

The United States anatomic pathology market stood at around USD 11.97 billion in 2024. The reason behind such a large market size is the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, excessive healthcare spending, and high chronic disease prevalence, especially cancer.





Key Anatomic Pathology Companies Profiled in the Report

Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems - Automated Slide Scanners, Tissue Stainers)

PHC Holdings Corporation (Epredia - Pathology Imaging Systems, Tissue Microarray Processors)

Quest Diagnostics (Ameripath - Molecular Diagnostic Kits, Cytology Reagents)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp Pathology - Immunohistochemistry Kits, Digital Pathology Software)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Ventana - Immunohistochemistry Stains, Automated Slide Stainers)

Agilent Technologies (SureScan - Digital Pathology Imaging, Nucleic Acid Extraction Kits)

Cardinal Health (Histology Lab Equipment, Diagnostic Reagents)

Sakura Finetek USA (Tissue Embedding Systems, Automated Slide Scanners)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (Genomic Testing Kits, Oncology Pathology Services)

BioGenex (Immunohistochemistry Reagents, Diagnostic Antibodies)

Mylan N.V. (Molecular Diagnostics Kits, Pathology Reagents)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Oncology Pathology Services, Immunohistochemistry Reagents)

Sanofi (Cancer Diagnostic Kits, Pathology Testing Reagents)

Pfizer Inc. (Oncology Diagnostics, Biomarker Testing Reagents)

GlaxoSmithKline (Pathology Testing Kits, Cancer Biomarkers)

Novartis AG (Gene Expression Testing, Tumor Pathology Kits)

Bayer AG (Pathology Diagnostic Kits, Tumor Marker Assays)

Eli Lilly (Cancer Biomarker Testing, Molecular Diagnostics)

Merck & Co. (Pathology Testing Services, Genetic Testing Kits)

llergan (Cancer Diagnostics, Histology Staining Kits)

AstraZeneca (Oncology Pathology Kits, Diagnostic Antibodies)

Johnson & Johnson (Histology Lab Equipment, Molecular Diagnostic Solutions)

Cipla Inc. (Molecular Pathology Reagents, Cancer Diagnostics)

Bausch Health Companies (Histology Diagnostic Kits, Digital Pathology Solutions)

Abbott (Molecular Diagnostics, Cancer Detection Kits)

Anatomic Pathology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 37.97 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 74.64 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Application

Disease diagnosis is the predominant use in the anatomic pathology market, contributing a substantial portion of revenue in 2023. This is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, and the aging population. Anatomic pathology helps deliver decisive information on disease etiology and outcome, enabling proper diagnosis and successful treatment planning.

The drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period. The role of anatomic pathology in toxicology testing and the determination of candidate drug adverse effects is central to preclinical trials. This segment's heightened growth is achieved with the growing dependence on tissue analysis for the creation of targeted therapies and customized medicine.

By Product

Consumables are the largest product category in the anatomic pathology market, commanding a high market share in 2023. These include reagents, antibodies, probes, and other critical materials used in tissue processing and analysis. The ubiquitous availability and demand of these products in day-to-day diagnostic testing form the basis of their market leadership.

Instruments are expected to be the fastest-growing product segment. The use of advanced technologies like digital pathology systems, automated slide scanners, and advanced imaging devices improves diagnostic efficiency and accuracy, boosting demand for these instruments. Ongoing technological innovation and the adoption of artificial intelligence continue to fuel this segment's growth.

By End Use

Hospitals are the largest end-users of anatomic pathology services and held the largest market share in 2023. The massive patient flow, the presence of sophisticated diagnostic facilities, and the inclusion of pathology services in overall patient care are factors that place hospitals at the forefront of the market.

Diagnostic laboratories are projected to have the highest growth rate among end-users. The rising outsourcing of diagnostic services, focus on specialized testing, and growing independent pathology labs are propelling this segment's growth. Increased emphasis on efficiency and precision in diagnostics also fuels the growth of diagnostic laboratories.

Anatomic Pathology Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Instruments Microtomes & Cryostat Tissue Processors Automatic Stainers Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners Other Products

Consumables Reagents & Antibodies Probes & Kits Others

Services

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook

North America led the anatomic pathology market in 2023 with a 45% revenue share. Contributing to this lead are superior healthcare infrastructure, large healthcare spending, and a heavy prevalence of chronic diseases. The region's dedication to technological innovation and embracing of digital pathology solutions also strengthens its leadership.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast. This growth is fueled by growing healthcare awareness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and heavy investments in healthcare infrastructure. The digital health solution adoption and focus on early diagnosis of diseases are some of the factors fueling the high growth rate in the anatomic pathology market in this region.

Recent Developments

January 2025 – Dublin's Deciphex raised €31 million in series C funding to develop its AI-enabled diagnostics platforms, mitigating the shortage of pathologists worldwide and enhancing diagnostic efficiency.

April 2024 – Medline has revealed its position as the direct distributor for Epredia, the worldwide leader in anatomical pathology solutions, to improve access to precision cancer diagnosis.

March 2023 – PathAI launched AISight, an AI platform for pathology to assess PD-L1 positive immune cells and tumors in lung cancer, providing greater diagnostic precision and efficiency.

Sysmex Corporation released its Clinical Flow Cytometry System in Japan in May 2023 to enhance the efficiency of testing and diagnostic performance in clinical laboratory settings.

Statistical Insights and Trends

The global incidence of cancer continues to rise, with millions of new cases diagnosed annually, underscoring the critical need for accurate anatomic pathology services.

North America leads in the adoption of personalized medicine, driving demand for detailed pathology assessments to inform targeted therapies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a significant increase in the deployment of digital pathology devices, reflecting the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

North America exhibits high healthcare expenditure with substantial investments in diagnostic services, while emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific are rapidly increasing their healthcare budgets to enhance diagnostic capabilities.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Lab Growth, (2023), by Region

5.3 Test Volume, by region

5.4 Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients.

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Services

8. Anatomic Pathology Market by Application

9. Anatomic Pathology Market by End-use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

