iQor Strengthens Industry-Leading Analytics With OpenAI to Reimagine Voice of the Customer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPO™, a recognized leader in customer experience business process outsourcing (BPO), today announced an agreement with OpenAI that will enhance its industry-leading analytics capabilities at unprecedented scale. As the first CXBPO to collaborate with OpenAI in this way, iQor will leverage cutting-edge AI to deliver real-time, actionable insights on hundreds of millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to refine their CX strategies and achieve superior outcomes in product, policy, and process.

“Making strategic investments in innovation will continue to set iQor apart as the BPO partner of choice. To that end, working closely with OpenAI is the next logical step for our industry-leading advanced analytics solutions,” said iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley. “By integrating OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI models, we’re enhancing our analytics capabilities and positioning iQor to remain at the forefront of CX intelligence. This collaboration reflects our commitment to utilizing the power of data and intelligence in our business and will empower our clients to achieve exceptional performance at scale, driving lasting business outcomes.”

As an industry pioneer in data intelligence, iQor is taking its analytics to unparalleled heights by integrating OpenAI’s state-of-the-art capabilities into its offering. Part of iQor’s infinityAiQ platform, the collaboration accelerates the use of agentic AI and further strengthens iQor’s commitment to being the industry’s analytics leader, providing clients with deeper, more valuable insights than ever before.

“iQor understands the power of data in shaping customer experiences, and we’re eager to help them to bring AI-driven intelligence to CX so businesses can rapidly uncover patterns, predict customer needs, and implement data-driven strategies at scale,” said James Dyett, Head of Enterprise and Strategic Sales at OpenAI.

iQor will deploy ChatGPT Enterprise, integrate OpenAI’s API tools, and gain early access to OpenAI’s most advanced large language models (LLMs) and developer tools. These innovations will provide iQor’s clients with the latest in AI-driven CX solutions, natural language processing (NLP), and predictive analytics, helping them engage customers more effectively and optimize operations.

“Our goal is to use OpenAI’s powerful AI tools to supercharge iQor’s digital capabilities,” said iQor Chief Digital Officer Pj Singh. “By embedding OpenAI’s advanced models into our proprietary infinityAiQ™ platform, we’re accelerating the technical power behind our analytics. This integration allows us to address complex CX challenges like real-time sentiment analysis, predictive insights, and AI-driven automation, enabling our clients to make smarter decisions, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition.”

iQor’s commitment to delivering next-level analytics and insights for its clients is reflected in its strategic use of OpenAI’s tools to transform vast amounts of customer data into actionable intelligence while maintaining the company’s secure data infrastructure.

“We are deeply committed to helping our clients achieve their business goals with intelligence and agility,” said iQor Chief Commercial Officer Jason Grier. “This collaboration with OpenAI isn’t just about providing insights—it’s about delivering real, actionable strategies that accelerate growth. By combining OpenAI’s innovative AI models with our world-class CX expertise, we’re bringing a new level of differentiation to the market that will drive better customer experiences, faster outcomes, and measurable business success.”

To learn more about how iQor and OpenAI are transforming AI-powered CX, visit www.iqor.com/openai.

About iQor CXBPO™

iQor CXBPO™ is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions, delivering exceptional results for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 10 countries, we combine 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge AI-driven innovations to optimize customer interactions at every stage. Our agile, scalable solutions ensure seamless omnichannel engagement, driving loyalty and measurable business success. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, we elevate performance through a people-first approach, operational expertise, and secure, technology-enabled solutions. Learn more at iQor.com.

Contact

Nicole Gobbo

Director of Communications

nicole.gobbo@iqor.com