Trust Stamp Selected for CyberBoost Catalyse Program to Accelerate Global Growth in Cybersecurity in Singapore and APAC

SINGAPORE, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity Company™, has been selected to participate in the prestigious CyberBoost Catalyse program, an initiative led by the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth (TIG) Collaboration Centre, powered by Plexal, and supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the National University of Singapore (NUS). This competitive international program supports high-growth cybersecurity companies looking to expand their impact across Singapore, APAC the UK, and key global markets.

Trust Stamp’s selection reflects its innovation in privacy-preserving, AI-powered identity verification technologies, and its proven ability to solve critical challenges in digital security, fraud prevention, and data privacy, without compromising usability or interoperability—key considerations for both governments and enterprises. Through CyberBoost Catalyse, Trust Stamp will participate in intensive boot camps, expert-led sessions, and one-on-one mentoring to further develop its market strategies, engage with global investors, and scale its solutions in international markets.

The program offers participants a unique opportunity to gain deep market insights, build strategic partnerships, and engage with cybersecurity leaders in Singapore and beyond. Trust Stamp will leverage this platform to explore new opportunities across the Asia Pacific region and accelerate the adoption of its privacy-first biometric authentication technologies in sectors such as financial services, government, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.

“This opportunity to participate in CyberBoost Catalyse marks a key milestone in our global expansion strategy. Singapore is a world leader in cybersecurity innovation, and being part of this program enables us to refine our market approach while building meaningful partnerships across Asia and beyond. We look forward to collaborating with the CSA, Plexal, NUS, and fellow participants to bring scalable, secure, and privacy-enhancing identity solutions to new markets,” said Ajmir Safi, Vice President, APAC, Trust Stamp.

Through CyberBoost Catalyse, Trust Stamp aims to accelerate its mission of empowering individuals and organizations with ethical, privacy-first identity solutions that drive digital inclusion and resilience across borders.

For more information about Trust Stamp and its initiatives, visit www.truststamp.ai.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

