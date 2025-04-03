Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers Mortgage-Free Homes to Ten Gold Star Families in Observance of Gold Star Spouses Day

Staten Island, New York, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Gold Star Spouses Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country by delivering ten new mortgage-free homes to the families they left behind.



Gold Star Spouses Day honors these remarkable individuals and acknowledges the sacrifices made when a loved one goes to serve our country.



The Foundation delivered mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen service members, including:

USMC Staff Sergeant Alexis Fontalvo

Army Staff Sergeant Joshua Gore

Army Specialist Dennis Gomez

Army Sergeant Joel Lee Murray

Army Sergeant David Cooper

Army Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Herzog

Army Specialist Anthony Vargas

“Today, we honor the resilience and strength of America’s Gold Star Spouses. When a husband or wife serves, the whole family serves. When a loved one makes the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, Tunnel to Towers will deliver a mortgage-free home to the families these heroes leave behind,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



On March 17, 2011, SSgt Fontalvo was doing a pre-flight safety check around the CH-53E Heavy Lift helicopter he was planning to fly. While conducting a safety pre-check of the aircraft, SSgt Fontalvo was near the landing gear when it collapsed, killing him instantly.

In a private ceremony, retired FDNY Captain Richard Jacques presented SSgt Fontalvo's family with a ceremonial Tunnel to Towers key outside their new home in Magnolia, Texas.

“Tunnel to Towers has brightened our future. This home means less stress about rent or a mortgage and ensures a forever home for my family,” said Tashina Amador, who added, “Alex was and still is an amazing father...No matter what, he always finds a way to ensure his family is cared for. I look at this blessing as Alex looking out for us.”



In Havelock, North Carolina, the wife of fallen Army Staff Sgt. Joshua "Caleb" Gore cut a ceremonial ribbon outside her new mortgage-free home.



After cutting the ribbon outside her home, Haleigh Gore, talked about her future, “I want to dedicate today to Caleb…now it feels official, I’m home. I’m going to be here for a long time, watching our son grow up, and I’m so grateful to Tunnel to Towers.”



On March 29, 2023, SSG Gore was one of nine soldiers killed when two Black Hawk Helicopters crashed during a military training exercise at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He was just 25 years old and spent over half his life serving his country. He left behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Haleigh Gore, who was pregnant with their first son.



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes or paying off their mortgages.



To support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission to provide mortgage-free smart homes to America’s heroes, visit T2T.org and donate $11 per month.

