Oatey Co. Names Jim Reginelli Senior Vice President, Quality & Engineering

CLEVELAND, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, announced today that Jim Reginelli has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Quality & Engineering.

Reginelli is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience leading product development, driving innovation and optimizing operations from R&D to full-scale manufacturing. He brings deep expertise in building and leading high-performance teams, aligning cross-functional initiatives, executing complex product roadmaps and scaling global development efforts from concept through commercialization.

Reginelli joins Oatey from Kichler Lighting, where he spent the past 10 years in various leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Product Development. In this role, he led global engineering and new product development. Previously, Jim spent more than a decade at GE, where he influenced multiple areas within the lighting solutions business. His expertise spanned engineering, product development, program management and strategic execution, playing a pivotal role in advancing LED technology, launching industry-first product and driving business growth.

In his new role, Reginelli will lead Oatey’s product innovation, engineering and quality strategies, ensuring products continue to meet the highest standards of excellence and compliance. He will champion continuous improvement and cross-functional alignment while implementing product development initiatives that enhance innovation, optimize efficiency and align with customer needs.

"At Oatey, there’s a clear commitment to excellence at every level," said Reginelli. "I look forward to joining forces with teams that embrace innovation and consistently raise the bar with exceptional, industry-leading products.”

“Jim is a strategic, results-driven leader with a strong technical foundation and a proven ability to align teams around complex, high-impact initiatives,” said Neal Restivo, Oatey’s Chief Executive Officer. “His vision and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our engineering and quality functions, supporting our business objectives and delivering long-term value to our customers.”

Reginelli is a resident of Seven Hills, OH. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering-physics from John Carroll University and a master's degree in engineering from Case Western Reserve University.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

CONTACT:

John O’Reilly

Madelyn Young

Greenhouse Digital + PR

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com

madelyn@greenhousedigitalpr.com

708.428.6385