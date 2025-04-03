Beer Institute Releases February 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for February 2025:

February 2025 estimate of 10,300,000 barrels, for a decrease of 14.9% compared to February 2024 removals of 12,104,263 .

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511 February 12,104,263 10,300,000 -14.9% -1,804,263 YTD 23,655,774 20,850,000 -11.9% -2,805,774

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511 February 12,104,263 10,300,000 -14.9% -1,804,263 YTD 23,655,774 20,850,000 -11.9% -2,805,774

The March 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2025.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.