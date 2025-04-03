FinWise Bancorp to Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

MURRAY, Utah, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 results and host a conference call and webcast after the market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be held at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The dial-in number is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13752183. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast Information

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast and a replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com) for six months following the call.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the Company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Please email questions to investors@finwisebank.com.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. The Company is expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRailsTM) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.

For more information on FinWise Bank, visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com .

