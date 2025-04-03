Mountain America Credit Union Donates Over 300 Shoes to Idaho Falls Elementary School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Operation Warm, Mountain America Credit Union donated over 300 brand-new pairs of shoes to students from Hawthorne Elementary on March 20, 2025. Held at the Mountain America Center, the event was a celebration of community spirit and compassion. Volunteers from Mountain America, Mountain America Center, and Idaho State University (ISU) athletics came together to personally fit each child with shoes in their favorite color—ensuring they step into the warmer months with confidence, comfort, and joy.

“We are so thankful for the support of Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Center, and what they have done for our students,” said Mark Morgan, principal of Hawthorne Elementary. “Being able to see the smiles and all the happiness as they put on their new shoes and take them home has been super exciting for them and for us. It’s great to know the love and support that our eastern Idaho community shows to all our students and educators.”

This initiative is part of Mountain America’s continued effort to support local communities through its donation programs in partnership with ISU athletics. Since 2016, Mountain America has contributed to selected nonprofits for every first down completed by the ISU football team and every three-pointer made by the men’s basketball team. For the 2024–2025 season, Operation Warm was selected to help provide new shoes to children in Eastern Idaho.

​In Idaho, approximately 13% of children live below the poverty line, underscoring the critical importance of initiatives like these. Operation Warm’s mission is to provide warmth, confidence, and hope to children through basic need programs that connect under-resourced children to community resources they require to thrive. The provision of new shoes not only offers physical comfort but also enhances a child’s self-esteem and readiness to engage in learning.

“At Mountain America, our commitment to community shines brightest when we see the joy on children’s faces as they receive new shoes,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America. “Partnering with Operation Warm allows us to provide not just footwear, but also warmth and hope to children in need.”

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.