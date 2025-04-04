DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 48,773 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 1,,006.74 pence per Share through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase 03 April 2025 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 48,773 Lowest Price Paid per Share (pence): 995.50 Highest Price Paid per Share (pence): 1,040.00 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (pence): 1,006.74

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,752,188 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,752,188 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93) Dates of purchases: 03 April 2025 Investment firm: Peel Hunt LLP





Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(GBP per share) Trading venue Transaction date and time Trade ID 2,500 10.40 XLON 10:08:33 00175060692TRLO0 2,500 10.30 XLON 10:57:57 00175065885TRLO0 2,500 10.15 XLON 11:42:18 00175070240TRLO0 3,132 10.12 XLON 12:01:11 00175072042TRLO0 1,868 10.10 XLON 12:15:34 00175073805TRLO0 10,000 9.96 XLON 16:02:38 00175107771TRLO0 474 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115508TRLO0 1,435 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115509TRLO0 102 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115510TRLO0 828 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115511TRLO0 7,253 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115512TRLO0 79 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115513TRLO0 888 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115514TRLO0 851 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115515TRLO0 294 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115516TRLO0 3,586 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115517TRLO0 100 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115518TRLO0 1,898 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115519TRLO0 978 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115520TRLO0 343 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115521TRLO0 276 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115522TRLO0 98 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115523TRLO0 44 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115524TRLO0 292 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115525TRLO0 6,300 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115526TRLO0 154 10.04 XLON 16:35:25 00175115527TRLO0

For further information, please contact:

