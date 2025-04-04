Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 68 797 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
27 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 00035.8536.0635.52358 500
 MTF CBOE4 00035.8436.0635.52143 360
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
28 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 00035.3536.1034.62353 500
 MTF CBOE4 00035.3336.1034.60141 320
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
31 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 00033.4433.9033.06334 400
 MTF CBOE4 00033.4733.9033.14133 880
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
1 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00033.3033.5233.16333 000
 MTF CBOE4 00033.3133.5033.16133 240
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
2 April 2025Euronext Brussels8 43432.7633.0032.54276 298
 MTF CBOE4 36332.7733.0032.56142 976
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 68 79734.1736.100.002 350 473

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 601 shares during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 March 20251 60035.6835.8435.6057 088
28 March 20251 80135.4035.7835.0063 755
31 March 20252 20033.3733.5033.1273 414
1 April 202540033.2533.3033.2013 300
2 April 20251 60032.6932.7832.6052 304
Total7 601   259 861


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 March 202580035.8836.0035.8028 704
28 March 202580035.9536.1035.7828 760
31 March 202500.000.000.000
1 April 202580033.4633.5433.3026 768
2 April 202560032.8632.9832.8019 716
Total3 000   103 948

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 367 shares.

On 2 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 907 277 own shares, or 5.36% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

