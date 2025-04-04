Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 68 797 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 27 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 35.85 36.06 35.52 358 500 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.84 36.06 35.52 143 360 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 28 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 35.35 36.10 34.62 353 500 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.33 36.10 34.60 141 320 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 31 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 33.44 33.90 33.06 334 400 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.47 33.90 33.14 133 880 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 1 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 33.30 33.52 33.16 333 000 MTF CBOE 4 000 33.31 33.50 33.16 133 240 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 2 April 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 434 32.76 33.00 32.54 276 298 MTF CBOE 4 363 32.77 33.00 32.56 142 976 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 68 797 34.17 36.10 0.00 2 350 473

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 601 shares during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 March 2025 1 600 35.68 35.84 35.60 57 088 28 March 2025 1 801 35.40 35.78 35.00 63 755 31 March 2025 2 200 33.37 33.50 33.12 73 414 1 April 2025 400 33.25 33.30 33.20 13 300 2 April 2025 1 600 32.69 32.78 32.60 52 304 Total 7 601 259 861





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 March 2025 800 35.88 36.00 35.80 28 704 28 March 2025 800 35.95 36.10 35.78 28 760 31 March 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 April 2025 800 33.46 33.54 33.30 26 768 2 April 2025 600 32.86 32.98 32.80 19 716 Total 3 000 103 948

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 367 shares.

On 2 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 907 277 own shares, or 5.36% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

