Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 68 797 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|27 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|35.85
|36.06
|35.52
|358 500
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.84
|36.06
|35.52
|143 360
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|28 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|35.35
|36.10
|34.62
|353 500
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.33
|36.10
|34.60
|141 320
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|31 March 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|33.44
|33.90
|33.06
|334 400
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|33.47
|33.90
|33.14
|133 880
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|1 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|33.30
|33.52
|33.16
|333 000
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|33.31
|33.50
|33.16
|133 240
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|2 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 434
|32.76
|33.00
|32.54
|276 298
|MTF CBOE
|4 363
|32.77
|33.00
|32.56
|142 976
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|68 797
|34.17
|36.10
|0.00
|2 350 473
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 601 shares during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 March 2025 to 2 April 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 March 2025
|1 600
|35.68
|35.84
|35.60
|57 088
|28 March 2025
|1 801
|35.40
|35.78
|35.00
|63 755
|31 March 2025
|2 200
|33.37
|33.50
|33.12
|73 414
|1 April 2025
|400
|33.25
|33.30
|33.20
|13 300
|2 April 2025
|1 600
|32.69
|32.78
|32.60
|52 304
|Total
|7 601
|259 861
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 March 2025
|800
|35.88
|36.00
|35.80
|28 704
|28 March 2025
|800
|35.95
|36.10
|35.78
|28 760
|31 March 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|1 April 2025
|800
|33.46
|33.54
|33.30
|26 768
|2 April 2025
|600
|32.86
|32.98
|32.80
|19 716
|Total
|3 000
|103 948
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 367 shares.
On 2 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 907 277 own shares, or 5.36% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
