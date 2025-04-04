AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI & Technology Virtual Investor Conference, held April 3rd are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 9th
April 3rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Pinewood Technologies Group PLC
|(OTCQX: PINWF | LSE: PINE)
|Locafy Limited
|(Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW)
|Volatus Aerospace Inc.
|(OTCQX: TAKOF | TSXV: FLT)
|Siyata Mobile, Inc.
|(Nasdaq: SYTA)
HydroGraph Clean Power Inc.
|(OTCQB: HGRAF | CSE: HG)
|BTQ Technologies Corp.
|(OTCQX: BTQQF | CBOE.CA: BTQ)
|BioLargo, Inc.
|(OTCQX: BLGO)
|Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.
|(OTCQX: TGMPF | TSX: GRID)
|Brand Engagement Network Inc.
|(Nasdaq: BNAI)
|QuantGate Systems Inc.
|(OTCQB: QGSI)
|Vinanz Limited
|(OTCQB: VINZF | LSE: BTC)
|Side Channel Inc.
|(OTCQB: SDCH)
|Edge Total Intelligence
|(OTCQB: UNFYF | TSXV: CTRL)
|Blockmate Ventures Inc.
|(OTCQB: MATEF | TSXV: MATE)
|Digital Domain Holdings Limited
|(OTCQX: DDHLY | HKSE: 547)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
