Star Gold Corp., to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6th

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: SRGZ) based in Nevada, focused on developing scalable, high-margin gold and silver assets today announced that Lindsay Gorrill, Chairman and CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th, 2026.

DATE: May 6th

TIME: 3:00 PM

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Star Gold Corp. announced yesterday the receipt of its road permit at the Longstreet Project, marking a significant operational milestone that enables direct site access and signals active forward momentum on the ground in Nevada's Walker Lane Belt. Building on this, the Company anticipates imminent approval of its Plan of Operations, which will authorize three interconnected work programs: hydrology and water resource assessment, site characterization for heap leach pad design, and continuation of drilling on the Main Zone deposit. Star Gold is also advancing toward an updated Impact Assessment, further strengthening the Company's path toward production.

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ) is an emerging precious metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Longstreet Gold-Silver Project in Nye County, Nevada. The 100%-owned Longstreet Project spans approximately 2,600 acres, comprising 137 unpatented mining claims and 5 additional unpatented claims held under lease with an option to purchase. Star Gold is strategically advancing the technical studies and documentation required to support a potential Environmental Impact Statement and move toward production, with a commitment to responsible exploration and sustainable development. For more information, visit stargoldcorp.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Star Gold Corp

Lindsay Gorrill

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

(208) 664-5066

LGorrill@stargoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com