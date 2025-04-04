Alex and Shelby Nowak Strengthen ROTH’s Healthcare Investment Banking Division

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Roth Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com , is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Alex Nowak, CFA, as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, and Shelby Nowak, Vice President, Healthcare Investment Banking. Both will focus on the medical devices, diagnostics, and life science tools industry. This dynamic addition reinforces ROTH's commitment to delivering world-class investment banking services in the healthcare sector by coupling industry experience with capital market expertise.

Alex Nowak, CFA brings over a decade of proficiency in healthcare capital markets, specializing in Medtech, Diagnostics, and Life Science Tools. His role at ROTH will build upon his proven ability to identify growth opportunities, foster strong investor-client relationships, and drive strategic company building. Previously, Alex was a Partner & Director of Healthcare Research at Craig-Hallum Capital Group, where he played a key role in growing the healthcare brand and identifying high-growth opportunities within the sector.

Shelby Nowak joins ROTH with a diverse background in the medical device industry, where she managed FDA-regulated products from concept through commercialization. Her experience with companies such as Shockwave Medical, Medtronic, Reprise Biomedical, Vascular Solutions, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch positions her as a valuable asset to ROTH’s clients. Shelby will provide a unique industry-first perspective by actively engaging companies on strategy, company building, and client partnership.

“Alex's deep industry knowledge and strategic vision make him an excellent fit for ROTH. Additionally, Shelby's comprehensive industry insight will be instrumental in enhancing our investment banking capabilities. We are confident that his leadership will enhance our healthcare practice, and her approach to client engagement and helping companies build their businesses aligns with our objectives, and we are excited to have both on board,” said Aaron Gurewitz, President and Head of Investment Banking at ROTH.

Together, Alex and Shelby Nowak are poised to bolster ROTH's healthcare investment banking division, ensuring continued success in helping clients navigate and excel in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

