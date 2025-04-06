Upper Deck Celebrates Alex Ovechkin's Historic All-Time NHL Goals Record With GR8 Moments Trading Cards

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles and memorabilia, congratulates Washington Capitals left wing and captain, Alex Ovechkin, on his career-defining achievement of becoming the NHL’s all-time goal scoring leader. To help fans encapsulate iconic moments in ‘The Great 8’s’ career, the company will release the GR8 Moments trading cards on its Upper Deck e-Pack Ⓡ platform today at 5pm PT that highlight key moments including the record-breaking goal from his illustrious career.

Ovechkin scored his record-breaking 895th goal in his 1,487 career game. In addition to the NHL’s all-time goals record, Ovechkin also owns the records for most power-play goals, overtime goals, 40-goal seasons and shots on goal. Ovechkin has scored on an NHL-record 183 different goaltenders, while his 179 multi-goal games rank second in League history. Ovechkin, who has spent his entire 20-year career with the Capitals, is one of only 11 players in NHL history to reach the 1,600-point mark and just the seventh to do so with a single franchise.

“From his Young Guns card in ‘05-’06 to this history-defining goal, it’s been incredible to document Alex’s one-of-a-kind career through trading cards. Fans across all generations understand that we have witnessed history on the ice, and this is their chance to be a part of that,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “As fans, these are the moments we live for. As Upper Deck, celebrating these iconic moments through trading cards is at the heart of what we do.”

Collectors will be able to purchase these cards for eight days. Along with the card showcasing Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal, there are seven additional trading cards featuring historic moments from his career, such as scoring his 100th goal and winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. Chase elements include Red, Blue and Gold parallel cards, and a highly sought-after autograph parallel, each falling as a bonus card in select packs. Achievements will also be awarded to collectors who redeem the complete base set, as well as the complete parallel sets.

“It is a huge honor for me for Upper Deck to make special collections for fans to celebrate this moment in our sport. I’m so thankful for all the support from our great fans,” said Alex Ovechkin.

Fans can preview cards from the set and sign-up to get notified when the GR8 Moments trading cards are available to purchase. More information on the hobby shop trading card set will be provided at a later date.

