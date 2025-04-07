|Company announcement no. 16 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
07/04/2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 14
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,306,333
|235.6660
|307,858,254
|31/03/2025
|210,000
|225.6168
|47,379,528
|01/04/2025
|141,634
|227.8146
|32,266,293
|02/04/2025
|226,000
|226.5486
|51,199,984
|03/04/2025
|227,000
|221.6461
|50,313,665
|04/04/2025
|263,898
|201.8707
|53,273,274
|Total accumulated over week 14
|1,068,532
|219.3970
|234,432,743
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,374,865
|228.3460
|542,290,998
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.275% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment