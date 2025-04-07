Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 31 March 2025 – 4 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 14:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement3,530,00016.5458,299,100
31 March 2025250,00016.564,140,000
1 April 2025330,00015.785,207,400
2 April 2025330,00015.215,019,300
3 April 2025350,00015.285,348,000
4 April 2025375,00014.875,576,250
Total, week number 141,635,00015.4725,290,950
Accumulated under the program5,165,00016.3183,590,050

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 98,584,230 own shares corresponding to 6.40 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

