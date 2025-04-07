Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 31 March 2025 – 4 April 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 14:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 3,530,000 16.54 58,299,100 31 March 2025 250,000 16.56 4,140,000 1 April 2025 330,000 15.78 5,207,400 2 April 2025 330,000 15.21 5,019,300 3 April 2025 350,000 15.28 5,348,000 4 April 2025 375,000 14.87 5,576,250 Total, week number 14 1,635,000 15.47 25,290,950 Accumulated under the program 5,165,000 16.31 83,590,050

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 98,584,230 own shares corresponding to 6.40 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

