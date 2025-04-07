Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 31 March 2025 – 4 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 14:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,530,000
|16.54
|58,299,100
|31 March 2025
|250,000
|16.56
|4,140,000
|1 April 2025
|330,000
|15.78
|5,207,400
|2 April 2025
|330,000
|15.21
|5,019,300
|3 April 2025
|350,000
|15.28
|5,348,000
|4 April 2025
|375,000
|14.87
|5,576,250
|Total, week number 14
|1,635,000
|15.47
|25,290,950
|Accumulated under the program
|5,165,000
|16.31
|83,590,050
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 98,584,230 own shares corresponding to 6.40 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
