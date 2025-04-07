VCI Global Confirms No Material Impact from U.S. Tariffs, Stays Resilient, and Reaffirms Strong Outlook Amid Global Shifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), a leading technology and advisory group specializing in AI, cybersecurity, and capital markets, today announced that it has no material exposure to the newly imposed United States (U.S.) tariffs. Despite ongoing shifts in the global trade environment, the Company maintains a stable outlook and continues to strengthen its dual-track strategy: enabling Southeast Asia’s high-growth businesses to access U.S. capital markets and expanding its enterprise-focused technology solutions.

As global supply chains and capital flows continue to adapt to the complexities of U.S. – China trade tensions, VCI Global is at the forefront of this transformation. Its strategic geographic location in Malaysia, along with its Nasdaq listing, enables the Company to serve as a neutral and reliable bridge, facilitating access for U.S. businesses and investors to high-growth regions in Southeast Asia.

VCI Global has established a proven track record in advising Southeast Asian companies on successful Nasdaq listings. Through its strategic base in Malaysia and access to U.S. capital markets, the Company not only supports IPO execution but also provides strategic consultancy for businesses seeking to establish operations in the U.S. market. This includes market entry planning, corporate structuring, and post-listing advisory.

On the corporate front, VCI Global is accelerating the growth of its fintech, AI-as-a-service, and cybersecurity platforms for enterprise clients across the region. These business lines are core to the Company’s technology portfolio and continue to see strong demand from organizations looking to modernize and secure their operations in an increasingly digital economy.

“Our diversified strategy enables us to stay resilient amid global shifts. As traditional financial hubs face challenges, more companies are looking to emerging markets for growth. We continue to support Southeast Asia companies in accessing U.S. capital markets while expanding our technology offerings to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients in the region,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co