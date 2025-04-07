AKVA group ASA: Annual Report 2024

AKVA group ASA has published its Annual Report for 2024. The report also includes the ESG report and corporate governance report.

The Annual Report and related ESEF file are attached to this stock exchange notice and published on:

https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/financial-info/annual-reports/.

There are no material changes to the financial statements compared to the preliminary and unaudited full year results presented in the Q4 presentation on 14 February 2025.

Dated: 7 April 2025

AKVA group ASA

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

