Red Cat Appoints Shawn Webb as President of FlightWave Aerospace

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the appointment of Shawn Webb as President of FlightWave Aerospace Systems Corporation (“FlightWave”), a Red Cat company, effective immediately.

Webb brings more than 25 years of experience leading operational strategy and engineering across commercial and military aerospace sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at AeroVironment Inc., where he led the largest capacity and revenue expansion in the history of the company’s Loitering Munition Systems Business Segment.

Prior to AeroVironment, Webb served as Vice President of Operations at BEGA North America, where he implemented a multi-site continuous improvement strategy that increased on-time delivery rates, reduced lead times, and generated significant cost savings. He also held senior roles at Bombardier Aerospace, where he spearheaded lean manufacturing and site development initiatives for the Learjet 85 program.

“Shawn brings years of operational excellence, leadership, and domain expertise that are invaluable as we scale FlightWave’s manufacturing capacity and ramp up production of the Edge 130 Blue,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “His proven track record of driving growth in the highly complex aerospace industry, as well as leading high-performing teams makes him a great addition to the Red Cat family.”

As part of his new role, Shawn will support the ongoing evolution of the Edge 130 into TRICHON™, which will have enhanced capabilities and further strengthen the Arachnid Family of ISR and Precision Strike Systems.

“There are significant opportunities for FlightWave at such a pivotal time in the defense industry where sUAS play an increasing role on the modern battlefield,” said Webb. “Red Cat’s vision for its fully integrated Arachnid Family of Systems for ISR and precision strike capabilities, including the Edge 130, aligns perfectly with my experience scaling aerospace operations and building systems that are critical to the success of our warfighters and global allies.”

Webb holds a B.S. in Business Management from Friends University, with additional coursework in electrical and industrial engineering from Wichita State University. He also holds certifications in Lean Manufacturing, Six Sigma, and Systems Operation. He has led international operations and worked with regulatory agencies including the FAA and DoD.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations. Through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat has developed a Family of Systems. This includes the Black Widow™, a small unmanned ISR system that was awarded the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record contract. The Family of Systems also includes TRICHON™, a fixed-wing VTOL for extended endurance and range, and FANG™, the industry's first line of NDAA-compliant FPV drones optimized for military operations with precision strike capabilities. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

About FlightWave

FlightWave Aerospace Systems Corporation is an industry leading manufacturer of dual-use VTOL drones, sensors and software solutions located in Santa Monica, CA. FlightWave designs and manufactures the Edge 130 VTOL drone and payload cameras for the commercial, defense, security, and intelligence markets. The fully-autonomous Edge 130 sUAS has the best flight endurance in the industry and with AI edge compute capabilities, provides superior aerial data capture to both the commercial and defense markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

