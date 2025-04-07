ASUS Unveils Signature Edition Zenbook Series at “Design You Can Feel” Exhibition





TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced the global unveiling of a signature edition series of its iconic Zenbook at the “Design You Can Feel” exhibition in Milan. This exclusive release transforms the celebrated Zenbook into a narrative of nature’s splendor through four distinct, nature-inspired finishes, each a tribute to Earth’s dynamic landscapes. At the same time, it reinforces the Zenbook series’ legacy of combining high-performance technology with refined, functional aesthetics.

Signature Edition Series: A tribute to nature’s elements

In this unique series, each Zenbook is transformed into a narrative piece that echoes the beauty and complexity of nature. Crafted using the revolutionary ASUS Ceraluminum™ technology—a breakthrough material that merges the strength of aluminum with the durability of ceramic—each signature edition finish is created with a sustainable, one-of-a-kind manufacturing process:

Geldingadalir, Iceland – Obsidian Black: Inspired by Iceland's volcanic landscapes, this finish masterfully balances matte and glossy textures. Precision laser sintering recreates the natural flow of cooling lava, evoking both the raw energy and the serene balance of fire-forged terrain.

Pamukkale, Turkey – Pamukkale White: Drawing on the tranquil beauty of cascading terraces and mineral-rich waters, this variant features dual golden sheens. Advanced CNC diamond cut precision milling refines every curve and shimmer, capturing the interplay between flowing water and solid stone.

Wadi Rum, Jordan – Terra Mocha: Reflecting the rugged elegance of sandstone cliffs and shifting dunes, this edition incorporates an intricate, rosette-like pattern achieved solely through the ASUS proprietary ceramization technology. The tactile finish celebrates the organic dialogue between nature's unpredictability and the precision of modern engineering.

Vaadhoo Island, Maldives – Luminous Blue: Capturing the mesmerizing glow of bioluminescent ocean shores, this finish uses calibrated laser-induced oxidation to create a dynamic interplay of light and texture. Its soft, natural luminescence evokes the enchanting magic of starlit waves.





Each signature edition device is more than just a color variation—it is a testament to the commitment ASUS has to sustainability and innovative design, with every piece bearing a unique pattern that mirrors nature’s singular beauty. From the laptops to the sleeves and packaging, every part is created with eco-friendliness in mind. The sleeve bag, crafted from Kvadrat Febrik’s knitted upholstery textile Arda, embodies this philosophy by drawing inspiration from the intricate forms and textures of the natural world. Made primarily from wool and produced using an innovative technique that significantly reduces water consumption, Arda reflects a dedication to minimizing its impact on the natural environments that it mimics. Each finish is a reminder of the ASUS commitment—not just to design, but to a philosophy—to create tools that are as enduring as the landscapes that inspire them.

The release date of the ASUS Zenbook Ceraluminum™ Signature Edition will be announced at a later time.

Ceraluminum™: Inspired by nature, engineered for a sustainable future

At the heart of these signature editions lies the patented ASUS Ceraluminum technology—a material revolution that redefines durability and sustainability. This innovative material is used to build the Zenbook series laptops including the latest Zenbook A14. Ceraluminum is an innovative material that combines the lightness of aluminum with the resilience of ceramic. The process involves ceramizing aluminum, which results in a material that is lighter and has a fracture toughness 10 times higher than traditional ceramic. This process results in:

Unrivaled Durability: The ceramic-like finish delivers exceptional scratch resistance and long-lasting resilience.

Unique Aesthetics: Every device features its own distinctive pattern, celebrating nature's inherent diversity.

Sustainable Manufacturing: By eliminating traditional chemical processes, Ceraluminum is 100% recyclable and environmentally responsible.





This breakthrough not only enhances the Zenbook series’ premium look but also reinforces the commitment ASUS has to eco-friendly innovation.

Zenbook: Where art meets advanced engineering

Engineered to empower modern professionals, the Zenbook epitomizes the perfect blend of form and function. Built with the robust internals of the Zenbook S14 Copilot+ PC, it delivers tangible benefits designed to enhance everyday productivity:

Ultra-Thin, High-Performance Design: Crafted with state-of-the-art CNC milling, its ultra-slim chassis not only captivates with its aesthetic appeal but also provides exceptional portability. The integrated vapor chamber cooling system ensures peak performance, even during demanding tasks.



Intuitive, User-Centric Experience: Featuring a dedicated Windows Copilot key and an expansive 16:10 seamless touchpad with smart gesture support, the Zenbook streamlines user interaction and multitasking. The vibrant 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display offers lifelike visuals, while the Harman Kardon-certified audio system delivers immersive, cinematic sound.

Next-Generation Power: Powered by the latest AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Ultra processor (Series 2) paired with Intel Arc™ graphics, along with up to 32GB of fast memory and a 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, the Zenbook ensures swift performance, reliable multitasking, and enhanced efficiency—all in an ultra-quiet, cool operating environment.





The result is a laptop that not only elevates productivity but also transforms everyday computing into an engaging, sensory-rich experience.

An immersive journey into design and innovation

The Design You Can Feel exhibition in Milan invites visitors to embark on an immersive journey where technology, craftsmanship, and nature converge. Alongside interactive installations by Studio INI, attendees can experience firsthand the tactile beauty of Ceraluminum and the refined elegance of the signature edition Zenbook series. This dynamic showcase reinforces the commitment ASUS has to crafting products that resonate emotionally, perform flawlessly, and set new standards for sustainable innovation.

For more information about the Design You Can Feel exhibition during Milan Design Week 2025, please see: https://asus.click/mdw25_pr

For more information on the signature edition Zenbook series and to stay updated on future availability, please follow ASUS on social media and visit https://www.asus.com/

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

