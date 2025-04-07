Smart Container Market to Grow USD 18.58 billion by 2032, Driven by the Growing Adoption of IoT And AI for Real-Time Tracking and Supply Chain Optimization | SNS Insider

Austin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Container Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Container Market S ize was valued at USD 4.17 Billion in 2023, and expected to reach USD 18.58 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.06% during 2024-2032.”

IoT and Sensor Integration Driving Smart Container Market Growth

The Smart Container Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the integration of IoT and sensor technologies that enhance real-time monitoring and operational efficiency. These advanced containers track critical parameters such as temperature, humidity, location, and security, ensuring optimal cargo conditions. IoT-enabled platforms facilitate continuous data exchange, allowing businesses to proactively address issues like spoilage, theft, or loss. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.58%.

Get a Sample Report of Smart Container Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6106

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ORBCOMM (USA) – IoT-based solutions for asset tracking, including smart containers, telematics, and real-time monitoring systems.

– IoT-based solutions for asset tracking, including smart containers, telematics, and real-time monitoring systems. Traxens (France) – Smart container tracking solutions, providing real-time data for temperature, humidity, and location monitoring.

– Smart container tracking solutions, providing real-time data for temperature, humidity, and location monitoring. Globe Tracker ApS (Denmark) – IoT-based solutions for container and cargo tracking, providing real-time information and analytics.

– IoT-based solutions for container and cargo tracking, providing real-time information and analytics. Phillips Connect Technologies (USA) – Telematics solutions for fleet and container management, including monitoring of container conditions.

– Telematics solutions for fleet and container management, including monitoring of container conditions. Emerson Electric Co. (USA) – Smart container technologies for temperature, humidity, and pressure monitoring, as well as wireless sensors.

– Smart container technologies for temperature, humidity, and pressure monitoring, as well as wireless sensors. Hapag-Lloyd AG (Germany) – Container shipping and logistics services, offering remote container monitoring and tracking solutions.

– Container shipping and logistics services, offering remote container monitoring and tracking solutions. Seaco (UK) – Shipping container solutions, including temperature-controlled smart containers and IoT tracking technology.

– Shipping container solutions, including temperature-controlled smart containers and IoT tracking technology. Savvy Telematics (USA) – Telematics and asset tracking solutions, providing real-time monitoring of containers and trailers.

– Telematics and asset tracking solutions, providing real-time monitoring of containers and trailers. Sensitech Inc. (USA) – Supply chain visibility solutions, specializing in temperature-controlled container monitoring and asset tracking.

– Supply chain visibility solutions, specializing in temperature-controlled container monitoring and asset tracking. Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) – Smart container solutions for real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and condition monitoring using IoT and sensor technology.

– Smart container solutions for real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and condition monitoring using IoT and sensor technology. A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark) – Global shipping and logistics services, offering IoT-enabled container tracking and remote monitoring.

– Global shipping and logistics services, offering IoT-enabled container tracking and remote monitoring. Roambee Corporation (USA) – Real-time asset tracking, including temperature, humidity, and location monitoring for containers.

– Real-time asset tracking, including temperature, humidity, and location monitoring for containers. Nexxiot (Switzerland) – IoT-based solutions for container tracking and monitoring, including real-time data on location, temperature, and conditions..

Smart Container Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.17 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)



• By Technology (GPS, LoRa WAN)



• By Application (Asset Tracking & Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Safety and Security, Others)



• By End Use(Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Others) Key Drivers • Enhanced Efficiency through IoT and Sensor Integration in Smart Containers.



• Leveraging IoT and AI for Enhanced Smart Container Efficiency.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Smart Container Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6106

Additionally, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning improve tracking accuracy, enabling automated alerts and predictive insights. This enhances supply chain transparency, reduces costs, and ensures regulatory compliance especially for temperature-sensitive goods like pharmaceuticals and perishables. Growing demand for affordable logistics solutions and e-commerce also drive adoption. Organizations are using these smart systems to optimize operations while adapting to consumer demand for enhanced visibility. Increases in sensor accuracy leads to greater trust in our supply chains, which further accelerates the transition to digitalized, efficient, and resilient global logistics networks.

Smart Container Market: Key Segments and Trends by Offering, Technology, Application, and End Use

By Offering

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the smart container market, accounting for 69% of revenue, due to increasing need for advanced components such as sensors, RFID tags, GPS systems, and temperature control units for tracking and monitoring purpose. Reliability and toughness have powered the adoption of solutions among vertically integrated businesses that are keen on optimizing logistics/trucking and securing these assets.

The software segment is set to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for advanced analytics, IoT integration, and automation. Software solutions enhance route optimization, predictive maintenance, and condition monitoring, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and boosting customer satisfaction across industries.

By Technology

In 2023, the GPS segment led the smart container market with a 78% revenue share, owing to its ability to enable real-time accurate location tracking across the supply chains. GPS technology augment routing, minimize risks of theft, and enhances operational visibility thereby enabling firms to optimize their delivery time and asset utilization. GPS, being integrated with IoT, real-time monitoring of container speed and routes to decrease disruption.

The LoRa WAN segment is the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, offering cost-effective, long-range connectivity for smart containers. As logistics industries seek greater efficiency, GPS and LoRa WAN adoption will continue to rise.

By Application

In 2023, the Asset Tracking & Management segment dominated the smart container market with a 68% revenue share, driven by the need for real-time visibility and control over in-transit assets. Technologies like GPS, RFID, and IoT sensors enhance tracking, ensuring security, minimizing losses, and improving efficiency. With the rise of logistics and e-commerce, demand for real-time tracking continues to grow.

The Supply Chain Optimization segment is the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the need for efficiency, automation, and transparency. IoT, AI, and predictive analytics enhance demand forecasting, inventory control, and route optimization, driving cost savings and operational improvements.

By End Use

In 2023, the Food and Beverages segment led the smart container market with a 54% revenue share, driven by the need for temperature-controlled, time-sensitive shipments. IoT-enabled smart containers monitor temperature and humidity in real-time, ensuring optimal storage conditions, minimizing waste, and enhancing supply chain efficiency. Rising e-commerce and consumer demand for fresh food further fuel adoption.

The Pharmaceuticals segment is the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for secure, temperature-sensitive transport of vaccines and biologics. IoT sensors ensure regulatory compliance, prevent spoilage, and improve shipping reliability, boosting efficiency and reducing product losses.

Purchase Single User PDF of Smart Container Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6106

Smart Container Market Growth in North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2023, North America led the smart container market, capturing 40% of global revenue, due to a large number of manufacturers, developed logistics infrastructure, increased usage of IoT, AI, and sensor technologies. Real-time tracking and increased shipment security also drive the high demand for smart containers in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the regulatory landscape in the region is also advancing, with a major focus on supply chain optimization, which adds to the market growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032. The above factors are fuelling the smart container adoption due to rapid growth in e-commerce and manufacturing sector along with investments in IIoT and AI majorly in countries e.g. China, India, Japan and South Korea. Market growth is further propelled by the region's growing emphasis on cold chain logistics to handle temperature-sensitive goods.

Recent Development

On 27th June 2024, SAVVY® secured third place at the 2024 Swiss Logistics Award Night for its innovative “Smart Bogie,” which collects real-time data from freight wagons through measuring sensors. This data is processed using advanced algorithms and alerts stakeholders of any anomalies requiring action.

1 August 2024, Hapag-Lloyd and Nexxiot's partnership aims to create the largest connected fleet of smart containers, enabling real-time, door-to-door monitoring, set to cover over 1 million containers by mid-2024.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates

5.2 Technology Integration Rate

5.3 Consumer Behavior Data

5.4 Sensor Accuracy and Reliability

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Container Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Smart Container Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Smart Container Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Smart Container Market Segmentation, by End Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Smart Container Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/smart-container-market-6106

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.