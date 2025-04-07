Vapor Deposition Market Projected to Reach USD 61.03 Billion by 2032 | Advanced Coating Technologies and Electronics Demand Accelerating Market Growth

Austin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vapor Deposition Market is projected to reach USD 61.03 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% from 2024 to 2032.

The growing trend toward electric vehicles, renewable energy, and semiconductor innovation is fueling the need for precise and efficient thin-film technologies. It is demanding the thin-film capabilities that are accurate and efficient. Specifically, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) are emerging as favorable techniques due to their capability of depositing coatings on complex 3D shapes and delicate parts, making them ideal candidates for next-generation use cases. Vapor deposition has emerged as a key element of modern manufacturing where everything from solar panel coatings to high-performance microelectronics to ultra-tough and wear-resistant industrial tools are made by vapor deposition techniques. In fact, for several industries, vapor deposition processes are extremely important in providing uniform, high-purity, durable thin films, which increase product performance, component life, and miniaturization potential.

The Vapor Deposition Market size in the U.S. was valued at USD 10.09 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 20.77 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% over the forecast period. The strong presence of semiconductor giants and defense-related R&D institutions in the country is driving market expansion. With surging investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and strong demand for microchips, displays, optical coatings, and aerospace-grade parts, the U.S. continues to be a key contributor to global vapor deposition innovations. Moreover, the rising adoption of PVD in orthopedic implants and medical diagnostics further supports the market’s growth trajectory. Stringent quality regulations and an emphasis on environmental sustainability are encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly vapor deposition methods and green chemistry-based precursors.





Vapor Deposition Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 30.92 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 61.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.85% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD))

•By Application (Microelectronics, Cutting Tools, Medical Devices, Solar Panels, Industrial & Energy, Others)

•By End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others) Key Drivers • Increased Demand for Advanced Coatings in Aerospace and Automotive Industries Accelerates Vapor Deposition Market Growth.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment accounted for 52.5% of the market share in 2023. Wearing good, thin films is a requirement for many applications, especially for the semiconductor and electronics industries, and the inherent ability of this technology to produce high-quality, uniform thin films has made it a popular choice. For example, organizations such as the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) note that Chemical Vapor Deposition is key in producing leading edge semiconductor devices needing exactly correct film thickness and composition to function correctly. Moreover, its applicability to a variety of materials, including silicon carbide and gallium nitride, both of which are critical for high-power and high-frequency applications, reinforces its position. As governments around the world ramp up efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) Act in the U.S. is further cementing the role of Chemical Vapor Deposition in fulfilling mounting technological needs.

By Application

The cutting tools application segment dominated the market and accounted for a market share of 23.4%. Growth in this segment is attributed to the growing need for high-performance cutting tools that require higher wear resistance and hardness. Coatings such as titanium nitride can be applied onto cutting tools using vapor deposition techniques (especially Physical Vapor Deposition), increasing their durability and cutting efficiency. Advanced coatings are one of the key technology trends driving improvements in tool life and performance across various processes, according to the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Given the rising demand for efficient and affordable solutions to improve productivity among various industries, Vapor Deposition-coated cutting tools have managed to secure a steady positioning in the market.

By End-Use Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor segment, which accounted for a larger share, at 41.8% in 2023. Advances in this segment are fueled by the never-ending quest for smaller, lighter, and more powerful electronic devices that require advanced materials and processing technologies. The electronics space is quickly maturing and about to see considerable investment in semiconductor manufacture technology, according to organizations like the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). The role of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) combined for the fabrication of integrated circuits and microelectronic devices is critical to meet performance requirements of contemporary electronics. Moreover, initiatives from the government, such as multiple funding programs to boost the production of domestic semiconductor supply, adapt the importance of this sector to maintain its leading position in the Vapor Deposition market.

By Regional Analysis

North America dominated the vapor deposition market in 2023, accounting for 44.1% of the market share. The dominance can be attributed mainly to the presence of good technological infrastructure in the region, research and development investments, and the presence of important semiconductor manufacturers. Moreover, government programs such as the CHIPS Act, which focuses on increasing domestic semiconductor manufacturing, have driven additional demand for advanced deposition technologies. North America maintains its technological edge through investments in semiconductor research and production technologies, as stated by the Semiconductor Industry Association. Then, there is also the important role that Canada also plays, with investments into aerospace and medical device manufacturing where Vapor Deposition technologies are essential. Such economic and industrial support ensures that North America leads the vapor deposition market.

Recent Developments

In 2023 , Applied Materials Inc. introduced a new vapor deposition platform specifically designed to meet the needs of 3D NAND memory chips and advanced logic devices, featuring improved throughput and precision layer control.

, Applied Materials Inc. introduced a new vapor deposition platform specifically designed to meet the needs of 3D NAND memory chips and advanced logic devices, featuring improved throughput and precision layer control. In 2023 , Veeco Instruments expanded its PVD equipment offerings with a new high-volume manufacturing system tailored for power semiconductors and automotive sensors.

, Veeco Instruments expanded its PVD equipment offerings with a new high-volume manufacturing system tailored for power semiconductors and automotive sensors. In 2024, Oerlikon Balzers unveiled an eco-friendly vapor deposition solution targeting medical and aerospace applications, focusing on reducing the carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency.

