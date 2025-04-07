Rexel - Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 31 to April 4, 2025

 | Source: REXEL REXEL

RELEASE

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 31 TO APRIL 4, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 31 to April 4, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/04/2025FR0010451203 77 000 22,0356XPAR
   TOTAL 77 00022,0356 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Recommended Reading