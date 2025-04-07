Rexel - Disclosure of trading in own shares from March 31 to April 4, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 31 TO APRIL 4, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 31 to April 4, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/04/2025 FR0010451203 77 000 22,0356 XPAR TOTAL 77 000 22,0356

