Egnyte to Host Annual Life Sciences Summit for Professionals in Biotech and Clinical Trials

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in cloud content security and compliance, will host its Life Sciences Summit 2025 on April 16 at 12:00 PM Eastern. The virtual event will feature discussions and key insights from insights from regulatory and clinical operations leaders on enhancing data governance, ensuring regulatory compliance, and leveraging AI-driven intelligence to accelerate clinical development.

Key sessions include:

A keynote session exploring how modern biotech companies can leverage their agility to outpace legacy pharma in adopting modern approaches, ranging from digitization and decentralization to automation, to create the future of clinical trials that patients deserve from Craig Lipset, Managing Partner of Clinical Innovation Partners.

A panel of experts will bring together leading CSOs and industry experts to discuss how they balance high-risk, high-reward research with commercialization strategies, talent retention, and regulatory navigation, moderated by Jacob Oppenheim, Venture Partner at RA Ventures.

A real-world example of how Nimbus Therapeutics is navigating the complexity of managing over a decade of accumulated unstructured data by leveraging Egnyte to transform its data governance collaboration from Dr. Rebecca Carazza, the Head of Information at Nimbus.



"Biotech companies must leverage technology to accelerate drug development while maintaining regulatory compliance in today’s tightening market," said Abhay Kini, Practice Leader of Life Sciences at Egnyte.​ “This year’s Life Sciences Summit will showcase how innovations in AI, data governance, and compliance can transform clinical research to help professionals stay at the forefront of the innovations available to them.”

Through expert-led panels and real-world success stories, attendees will leave with actionable strategies to enhance collaboration with sponsors, CROs, and regulatory teams, ensure regulatory compliance, and leverage AI to securely accelerate clinical development. Attendees will also get an exclusive preview of Egnyte’s AI-powered content intelligence, metadata automation, and compliance tools designed to reduce risk and streamline clinical workflows.

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

