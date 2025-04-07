INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akero") ( NASDAQ:AKRO )

The investigation concerns misrepresentations to investors as to the true nature of the patient population that was being tested in Akero's SYMMETRY study. Specifically, despite telling investors that the study's patient population was limited to those with NASH induced cirrhosis (a fact that was key for data integrity and the likelihood of study success), for approximately 20% of those being tested Akero had not confirmed that the patients had NASH and that NASH had in fact caused their cirrhosis.

Akero shocked the market on October 10, 2023 when the company posted disappointing interim data from its Phase 2b SYMMETRY trial for EFX. Specifically, Akero stated that 22% (28mg) and 24% (50mg) of those on EFX and 14% on placebo indicated at least one stage improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH at week 36, the trial's primary endpoint, but that these changes were not statistically significant. In addition, Akero added that 12 patients, including 11 in EFX groups, discontinued the trial due to drug-related adverse events. On this news, Akero's stock price fell $30.39 per share, or 62.61%, to close at $18.15 per share on October 10, 2023.

