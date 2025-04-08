Global Cosmeceuticals Market Size to Reach USD 182.17 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.6%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, The Global Cosmeceuticals Market size was valued at USD 99.52 billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 182.17 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Cosmeceuticals Market Key Takeaways

By Product Type, the skincare segment is set to dominate, accounting for 40% of the market share in 2025, valued at USD 39.80 billion,. The demand for anti-aging and skin-brightening products is fueling growth.

By Ingredient Type, the botanical extracts segment will likely capture 30% of the market by 2025, reaching USD 29.85 billion, driven by increasing demand for natural and organic cosmeceuticals.

By Distribution Channel, online retail sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, contributing 25% of the total market in 2025, equating to USD 24.88 billion, as e-commerce platforms continue expanding their premium beauty product offerings.

North America will retain the largest market share at 38% in 2025, valued at USD 37.82 billion, supported by high consumer spending on premium dermatologist-recommended skincare solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 9.8%, accounting for 32% of the global market in 2025, amounting to USD 31.84 billion, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing skincare awareness in China, South Korea, and India.

Get a Sample Report of Cosmeceuticals Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/221

Increasing Consumer Awareness Driving Market Growth

The world’s cosmeceuticals market is moving at a fast pace owing to increasing customer cognizance about science-oriented skin care and beauty skincare products. Growing inclination towards dermatologist-recommended cosmeceuticals and nutricosmetics is augmenting the demand.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimates that more than half of the adults globally endure skin issues such as hyperpigmentation, acne, and rosacea, thereby increasing the uptake of retinol-based serums, vitamin C creams, and probiotic skin care products.

Regulatory complexities & product approval delays are restraining the market growth.

Getting regulatory approval is one of the most difficult things faced by companies in the cosmeceutical market. Due to the position of cosmeceuticals in the market being between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, there is a need for extensive clinical testing that delays entry into the market. Moreover, the increase in concern regarding synthetic ingredients and product recalls is resulting in increased government control, making it even more difficult for new players to receive approval.

Opportunities for Market Expansion

As the adoption of clean beauty and personalized skincare grows, new market prospects emerge. Due to consumers’ inclination towards plant-based and non-toxic products, the market for natural and organic cosmeceuticals is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.5%, reaching $40.07 billion by 2032. At the same time, brands are using AI technology for skin analysis and offering DNA-based skincare customization, improving customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Cosmeceuticals Market Analysis & Outlook 2025-2032@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/221

Emerging Trends in the Cosmeceuticals Market

Growth of Nutricosmetics: The demand for beauty-from-within supplements, such as collagen peptides and antioxidant-infused drinks, is increasing, expected to reach USD 35.24 Billion by 2032.

Influencer-Driven Beauty Trends: Social media and beauty influencers continue to shape consumer preferences, with brands leveraging TikTok and Instagram marketing for global expansion.

Dermatologist-Endorsed Skincare: Consumers are increasingly opting for doctor-recommended brands, such as CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and La Roche-Posay, over traditional cosmetic brands, with this segment growing at CAGR 8.9%.

Analyst’s View

"The demand for high-performance skincare solutions is at an all-time high, as consumers seek clinically-proven products that go beyond traditional cosmetics. Advances in biotechnology, stem cell research, and probiotic skincare are revolutionizing the cosmeceuticals industry," said a senior analyst at Coherent Market Insights. AI-powered skincare recommendations, clean beauty innovations, and nutraceutical-infused skincare are expected to be the biggest drivers of market growth in the coming years."

Competitors Insights:

Prominent companies in the cosmeceuticals market include:

L’Oréal S.A.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.)

SkinCeuticals

Revlon, Inc.

Key Developments in the Cosmeceuticals Market

January 2025: L’Oréal launched an AI-powered skin diagnosis tool, allowing consumers to receive personalized skincare recommendations through an app.

December 2024: Estée Lauder acquired a stake in a biotech skincare startup, aiming to develop next-generation probiotic-based anti-aging products.

September 2024: Johnson & Johnson expanded its dermatologist-backed skincare line, introducing acne-prone and sensitive skin solutions under its Neutrogena brand.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/221

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cosmeceutical Market, By Product Type:

Skin Care Anti-ageing Anti-acne Sun Protection Moisturizers Other Skin Care Product Types

Hair Care Shampoos and Conditioners Hair Colorants and Dyes Other Hair Care Product Types

Lip Care

Oral Care

Injectable



Global Cosmeceutical Market, By Active Ingredient Type:

Antioxidants

Botanicals

Peptides and Proteins

Exfoliants

Retinoids

Other Active Ingredient Types

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

The global skin care supplements market size was valued at US$ 15.21 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 26.57 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2025 to 2032.

The Global Skin Moisturizers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.49 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 23.69 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2025 to 2032.

The skin rash treatment market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.92 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.17 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2025 to 2032.

The global skin care products market is estimated to be valued at USD 156.97 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 221.02 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2025 to 2032.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.