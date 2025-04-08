AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

Issuer: AKVA group ASA

Ex. date: 8 April 2025

Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share

Announced currency: NOK

The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 15 April 2025.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.

Dated: 8 April 2025

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com



