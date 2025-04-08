AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

Issuer: AKVA group ASA
Ex. date: 8 April 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 1.00 per share
Announced currency: NOK
The expected date for the payment of dividend is on or about 15 April 2025.
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in Euronext Oslo Rule Book II – Issuer Rules.
Dated: 8 April 2025
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com