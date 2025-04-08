Ocugen to Present at the 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

MALVERN, Pa., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Ocugen will present at the 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean being held April 15-17, 2025 at the Rome Cavalieri in Rome, Italy.

“I look forward to sharing more on how Ocugen’s modifier gene therapy platform can potentially change the treatment paradigm for major blindness diseases affecting hundreds of thousands to millions of patients by offering a one-time treatment for life,” said Dr. Musunuri. “New technologies require education and understanding for adoption and this is an excellent forum to reach a broad audience about the importance of bringing potentially transformative therapies to market.”

Dr. Musunuri will participate in a panel addressing the journey of commercializing Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), focusing on key challenges and strategies in achieving commercial success for these innovative therapies while also ensuring access for the patients who need them. All Ocugen’s novel modifier gene therapies—OCU400 for retinitis pigmentosa, OCU410ST for Stargardt disease, and OCU410 for geographic atrophy—have received ATMP classification from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Advanced Therapies.

In addition to Dr. Musunuri’s session, he will conduct one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company’s business and clinical development strategy.

Details of the panel are as follows:

Title: Commercializing ATMPs: Moving from Innovation to Market Success

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Time: 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. CEST

Location: Salone dei Cavalieri, Section 3 & 4

The 2025 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med will be delivered in a hybrid format. A livestream of panel sessions, workshops, and company presentations will be available to virtual attendees. Please visit the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med website for full information including registration.

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med brings together the ATMP community from Europe and beyond and covers a wide range of commercialization topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing. Ocugen is a proud member and collaborator with the meeting’s organizer, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patients’ lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

