YMCA Athlete Running 50 Marathons in 50 States to Cross Final Finish Line in Delaware

CHICAGO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) is proud to celebrate Y member and endurance athlete Ranjeet Singh as he completes his extraordinary journey of running 50 marathons in 50 states. Singh will cross his final finish line at the Coastal Delaware Running Festival in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on April 13, 2025, marking the culmination of a two-year adventure that has inspired communities nationwide.

Singh, a dedicated runner and triathlete, first learned to swim at The Granite YMCA in New Hampshire and credits the Y with launching his athletic journey. In the summer of 2023, he set out to complete marathons in every U.S. state, traveling the country in a YMCA-branded RV and stopping at local Ys along the way to connect with communities, share his story, and highlight the importance of movement, belonging, and well-being.

Singh’s journey embodies the very essence of the YMCA—fostering connection, strengthening communities, and empowering individuals to achieve their full potential. His story serves as a powerful reminder that the Y is more than just a place to work out—it’s a place where people find support, inspiration, and a sense of belonging that transcends borders. Singh captured his journey on his YouTube channel, and was featured in local media coverage across the country, including:

Over the course of his 50-state journey, Singh has engaged with Y members, staff, and local supporters, demonstrating the power of perseverance and the impact of community. His final race in Delaware will not only mark the completion of a personal goal but also celebrate the national network of YMCA communities that have cheered him on every step of the way.

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

