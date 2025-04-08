National Property Management Firm Enhances Security with Cloudastructure

PALO ALTO, CA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“Cloudastructure,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) announced today that a nationally recognized multifamily property management company has significantly advanced apartment security and operational efficiency by deploying Cloudastructure’s AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding at four of its Florida properties. We believe this strategic investment highlights the increasing demand for cutting-edge security solutions in the multifamily housing sector.

The property management company cited persistent challenges such as:

Trespassing

Unauthorized pool usage after hours

Illegal dumping

The firm sought a proactive approach to reduce risk, safeguard residents, and drive operational efficiencies. Following a thorough evaluation of available technologies, Cloudastructure’s AI-driven platform was chosen for its industry-leading capabilities in real-time threat detection and live voice down interventions conducted by its dedicated team of in-house remote guards.

Cloudastructure’s AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding solution utilizes advanced machine learning to continuously monitor and analyze activity across properties, reducing the burden on onsite staff while significantly improving response times to potential security incidents. With a 97% crime deterrence rate (based on internal data from 2023 to date), the platform has already demonstrated its effectiveness in enhancing property security and reducing liability.

"As investors increasingly emphasize risk management and operational efficiency, AI-driven security solutions are rapidly becoming essential in the multifamily space," said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudastructure. "Residents are also demanding this elevated level of protection. A recent study by the National Apartment Association found that less than 13% of U.S. residents participating in the survey live in a community with monitored surveillance cameras, yet those that do report feeling significantly safer and more secure. We are excited to partner with forward-thinking property management companies to deliver scalable, proactive security that safeguards both assets and the people that live there."

The move comes amid increased scrutiny on liability and security in Florida’s multifamily sector, driven in part by the state’s new tort reform laws. By implementing Cloudastructure’s AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, the firm not only enhances resident safety but also positions itself as a leader in leveraging advanced technology to protect both property and investor interests. As more property management firms recognize the advantages of AI-powered security, Cloudastructure continues to expand its footprint in the multifamily industry, delivering unmatched protection, risk mitigation, and cost savings.

For more information about Cloudastructure’s AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding solutions, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

