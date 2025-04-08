JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on April 29, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (1Q25 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( www.jakks.com/investors ) .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved