Brera Holdings PLC Receives FIGC Approval for its Acquisition of a stake in S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l., “The Second Team of Naples”

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, today announced that the Italian Football Federation (“FIGC”) has officially completed its review and approved the Company’s acquisition of a stake in S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l. (“Juve Stabia”), a professional football club currently competing in Italy’s Serie B.

Following a comprehensive regulatory process conducted by the FIGC’s Commissione Acquisizioni Partecipazioni Societarie (the “Commission”), the Commission confirmed that Brera Holdings satisfies the standards of financial soundness and reputational integrity required by FIGC’s regulations. This positive outcome, which aligns with the governance, compliance, and disclosure standards required of a Nasdaq-listed public company, has now been submitted to the relevant federal bodies for final administrative formalities.

“We are delighted to receive formal approval from FIGC for our acquisition of a stake in Juve Stabia,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “This marks a significant step forward in our mission to complete acquisition of a majority stake in the Juve Stabia, and develop a world-class, interconnected network of football clubs. Juve Stabia’s proud heritage and deep roots in its community make it a natural and exciting addition to our growing global platform.”

On December 31, 2024 Brera Holdings executed an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Juve Stabia. Since then, the Company has completed three closings through which it acquired a participation equal to 38.46% of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia. Through these closings structured by Brera Holdings and Juve Stabia to complete due diligence milestones and business plan formulation, working closely with Juve Stabia club leadership to align operations and support the team’s strategic ambitions. Brera Holdings’ MCO model is designed to foster operational synergy, drive innovation, and unlock long-term value across its football assets while upholding the highest standards of transparency and institutional oversight.

Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

