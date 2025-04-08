Ultimus Fund Solutions Assists New Age Alpha Through Mutual Fund Acquisition and Ensuing Conversion

New Age Alpha transitions 18 funds, enhancing operational efficiency through fund and middle-office service capabilities

CINCINNATI, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 8, 2025 Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its existing relationship with New Age Alpha. Following New Age Alpha’s acquisition of 21 investment funds with $2.6 billion in assets, Ultimus played a leading role in helping to establish two new trusts, converting the funds to the Ultimus service model, and subsequently merging four mutual funds into one. This extension of the current relationship reconfirms New Age Alpha’s confidence in Ultimus as a strategic business partner.

New Age Alpha, a New York-based firm with a history of innovative investment strategies and a growing book of business, turned to Ultimus for an enterprise-level solution, consisting of fund administration and accounting, transfer agency, distribution, and middle-office services, including investment book of record (IBOR) and trade settlement support. This latest initiative has enabled New Age Alpha to streamline operations while expanding its offerings available in the institutional and retail wealth channels.

“As New Age Alpha continues to evolve its product offering, we are excited to support their expansion by providing seamless operational services across a growing fund lineup,” said Gary Tenkman, CEO of Ultimus Fund Solutions. “Building longstanding relationships with clients like New Age Alpha illustrates our commitment to working alongside investment firms as they scale and transition with new opportunities.”

Ultimus played a pivotal role in helping New Age Alpha navigate the operational complexities involved in creating two new trusts and building out its internal trade operations. This consultative approach enabled New Age Alpha to maintain its focus on delivering high-quality investment strategies while helping investors achieve long-term growth.

“As a long-standing partner to New Age Alpha, we are pleased to offer comprehensive fund administration and middle-office solutions which allow them to fully concentrate on their core investment strategies and deliver greater value to their clients,” said Paul Wahmann, Senior Vice President, Head of Middle Office Services at Ultimus. “By streamlining their end-to-end operational processes, we help to ensure New Age Alpha’s operations are positioned to support their continued growth and success in the investment management space.”

“We value our partnership with Ultimus and appreciate their support in navigating this fund acquisition and conversion,” said Keith Kemp, Senior Managing Director at New Age Alpha. “Their consultative approach in guiding us through the operational aspects of this transaction, along with their ability to provide an enterprise-wide service model has been instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition, allowing us to maintain our focus on delivering high-quality investment strategies to our clients.” Because of this strong relationship, New Age Alpha continues to benefit from Ultimus’ deep subject matter expertise, tech-enhanced solutions, and client-focused service model.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ service offering comes with a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through continuous investments in both talent and technology, with focus on our consultative approach and boutique service culture.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1,100 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 2,100 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 833-840-3937 or if available at naafunds.com.

The funds are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA). Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC and New Age Alpha Advisors, LLC are separate and unaffiliated.

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.





