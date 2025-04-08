WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category

SINGAPORE, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX , a global digital asset trading platform, officially listed the AB/USDT trading pair on April 2, 2025.

AB is a public blockchain infrastructure project committed to building a decentralized future. It provides efficient and secure foundational support for DApps and a wide range of digital assets. Its high-performance mainnet and cross-chain capabilities are key to enabling the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). The project currently focuses on practical scenarios including DeFi, IoT, and enterprise services. Originally launched as Newton, AB completed its rebranding in February 2025, marking a strategic shift from early community economy exploration toward a new phase of blockchain infrastructure evolution.

Real-world assets are rapidly becoming a key narrative within the global on-chain ecosystem. In late 2024, BlackRock launched BUIDL, a tokenized U.S. Treasury product, which has since become the largest of its kind by market capitalization. In early 2025, Circle announced the acquisition of RWA platform Hashnote and integrated it with its USDC-linked fund products, further advancing the convergence between stablecoins and real-world financial instruments. These developments reflect the accelerating global interest in on-chain RWAs. According to data from RWA.xyz, as of March 2025, the total value of RWAs locked on-chain has surpassed $18.6 billion, up nearly 20% since the beginning of the year.

The listing of AB represents another strategic step in WEEX ’s commitment to blockchain infrastructure development. The platform continues to focus on supporting high-quality projects that facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets and enable cross-chain interoperability. AB’s long-term dedication to RWA use cases and its adoption of heterogeneous blockchain architecture align closely with WEEX ’s mission to bridge real-world value and on-chain participation, offering users broader access to diversified digital assets.

To mark the listing, WEEX has launched a limited-time deposit and spot trading promotion. Users who complete the designated tasks will be eligible to share in a total prize pool of 10,000 USDT.

Event link: https://www.weex.ac/events/promo/spot-ab

To learn more about AB and its listing details, please visit WEEX ’s official announcement channels



About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX Exchange has rapidly grown into a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform. With over 1,700 trading pairs covering major and emerging tokens, the platform also launched WE-Launch to help users access quality projects early. WEEX has partnered with international figures like football star Michael Owen to boost brand visibility, and recently established a new global headquarters in Dubai to accelerate international expansion. Today, WEEX serves over 6 million users worldwide and is widely recognized for its intuitive interface, smooth trading experience, and reliable performance.

For more information, visit: X | YouTube | Telegram | Medium | Facebook ｜ LinkedIn ｜ Blog



Email：

Regina O’Keefe

Media Inquiries: market@weexglobal.com

Customer Support: support@weex.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by WEEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.