Concrete Cooling Market to Reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surge in Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Concrete Cooling Market Size was estimated at USD 1.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.82% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The increasing emphasis on sustainable construction practices and the need for high-performance concrete in extreme climatic conditions are further propelling the adoption of innovative cooling technologies.

In the United States, the concrete cooling market is witnessing steady growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.45% from 2023 to 2032. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 0.20 billion in 2023 to USD 0.38 billion by 2032. This growth is attributed to a surge in infrastructure projects, rising temperatures, and the escalating demand for high-performance concrete. In larger construction projects, advanced cooling techniques like chilled water systems and liquid nitrogen cooling are gaining traction.​





Concrete Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.82% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Water Cooling, Ice Cooling, Air Cooling, Liquid Nitrogen Cooling)

• By Application (Highway Construction, Dams & Locks, Port Construction, Nuclear Plant Construction) Key Drivers • The rising demand for large-scale infrastructure projects, especially in hot climates, is driving the need for advanced concrete cooling solutions to ensure structural integrity.

Ice Cooling Leads Concrete Cooling Market, While Highway Construction Drives Demand

By Type:

The Ice Cooling segment led the Concrete Cooling Market in 2023, holding over 42% market share. Its dominace is owing to more effecient in lowering concrete temperature quickly for better curing conditions and prevention of thermal cracking. This approach is especially popular for large infrastructure projects like bridges, tunnels, and high-rises, where fine-tuning temperature control is essential. Regions with high ambient temperatures, such as in the Middle East and some parts of Asia, also rely heavily on ice cooling because of its cost advantage and lower impact on the structural integrity of concrete under extreme heat conditions. The segment is further propelled by the rising acceptance of sustainable construction practices and a demand for durable structures. ​

By Application:

The Highway Construction segment dominated the Concrete Cooling Market in 2023, capturing over 38% market share. The cooling process is necessary to prevent hot weather from causing the concrete in many roads and bridges around the world to set and crack early. Concrete cooling services are being increasingly demanded in the transportation infrastructure sector due to the investments made by government authorities primarily in developing economies. In addition, extended construction periods and the demand for high-performance concrete in highway construction make the case for cooling technologies even stronger. Highway construction segment is anticipated to maintain a robust market share with surging urbanization and growing road connectivity projects, globally.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Concrete Cooling Market as North America Sees Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leader in the Concrete Cooling Market in 2023, capturing over 42% of the market share. Rapid urbanization and mega infrastructure projects in major states like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries had driven this growth. The demand for temperature-controlled concrete has surged due to the rising number of residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. The market growth was also accelerated by government initiatives regarding smart cities and sustainable infrastructure. The hot climate of the region also requires advanced cooling techniques to preserve the durability and strength of the concrete, particularly in high-rise buildings, bridges and road networks. These factors, along with the sea adoption of innovative cooling solutions and continual investments in construction, harness the Asia-Pacific's share of the global market.

North America is experiencing rapid growth in the Concrete Cooling Market due to its extensive infrastructure and commercial construction projects. A major market driver is the growing popularity for temperature-controlled concrete used in high-rise buildings, bridges, and highways for structural integrity in diverse weather conditions. These requirements for concrete quality when working in extreme temperatures have intensified the pursuit of advanced means for cooling of hardening cement paste. Moreover, the increasing focus on sustainable construction practices, such as energy-efficient cooling systems, further contributes to market growth. The region’s market growth is spurred by the technological advancements in cooling methods and increasing investments in smart infrastructure, urban development projects. Rising demand for efficient cooling solutions will further drive the demand for high-performance concrete used in these cooling systems as major cities grow.

Recent Development

In December 2024: Ambuja Cements, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, announced its decision to merge its subsidiaries, Sanghi Industries Limited (SIL) and Penna Cement Industries Limited (PCIL), into its core operations. This strategic consolidation is aimed at strengthening the company’s market footprint and enhancing operational efficiency in the cement sector.

In 2024: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India's fifth-largest cement producer, introduced Ecodure Thermal Insulated Concrete on World Environment Day. This innovative product is designed to improve energy efficiency and lower cooling costs in buildings, offering a sustainable solution to combat rising temperatures and global warming.

