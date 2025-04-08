Coating Additives Market to Reach USD 13.09 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Coating Additives Market Size was valued at 8.94 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.09 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.33% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Advancing Coating Technologies: Sustainable Additives Reshaping Industries Amid Regulatory Shifts and Rising Global Demand

The coating additives market is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by growing demand in construction, automotive, and industrial applications. Stricter environmental regulations from agencies like the EPA and ECHA are prompting innovation in eco-friendly and low-VOC solutions, particularly in waterborne and powder coatings. Urbanization and infrastructure development are boosting architectural coatings, while the automotive sector is embracing self-healing and anti-corrosion coatings with nano-additives. In March 2024, BASF introduced bio-based coating additives to enhance sustainability and performance. According to the ACA, global demand for performance-enhancing additives surged by 9.2% in 2023. Rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific, especially in China and India, is further accelerating market growth. Additionally, the rise of smart coatings with anti-microbial and self-cleaning properties is transforming industry dynamics. As sustainability and performance converge, coating additives continue to evolve, meeting both regulatory and consumer-driven demands.

The US Coating Additives Market Size was valued at 2.22 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.13 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.89% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. coating additives market is growing due to EPA regulations, sustainability trends, and demand from construction and automotive sectors. ACA reports rising adoption of low-VOC solutions. Companies like Dow and PPG innovate with waterborne and antimicrobial additives, while infrastructure expansion drives further market growth.





Download PDF Sample of Coating Additives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6092

Key Players:

Allnex GmbH (ADDITOL XL 480, CYMEL 385, MODAFLOW 2100)

ALTANA AG (BYK) (BYK-333, BYK-024, CERAFLOUR 996)

Arkema (CRAYVALLAC SLX, ORGASOL 2002 D, FLOW-AD® FX 109)

Ashland Inc. (NATROSOL 250, AQUAFLOW NLS 200, DREWPLUS L-3500)

BASF SE (DISPEX Ultra PX 4290, FOAMSTAR SI 2290, EFKA PX 4350)

Cabot Corporation (CAB-O-SIL TS-720, EMPEROR 1800, STERLING R)

Clariant AG (CERIDUST 1060, HOSTAVIN 3206, DISPERBYK 190)

Daikin Industries Ltd. (ZONYL 9364, POLYFLON PTFE-311, NEOSOL UF-5100)

Dow Inc. (DOWSIL 52 Additive, PARALOID B-82, ECOSURF EH-9)

Eastman Chemical Company (CAB-381-0.5, SOLUS 2100, TCH3A)

Elementis PLC (BENTONE SD-1, RHEOLATE 150, DAPRO W-77)

Evonik Industries AG (TEGO Dispers 685, AEROSIL R 974, SURFYNOL 104)

ICL Advanced Additives (FYROL PCF, BUDIT 380, PHOS-CHEK 745)

Kamin LLC (KAOPOLITE 1104, KAMIN 2000C, KAMIN HG90)

King Industries, Inc. (K-KAT 6212, NACURE 3525, K-FLEX XM-332)

Lubrizol Corporation (SOLSPERSE 27000, CARBOWAX PEG 6000, LANCOWAX PP-136)

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (COATOSIL MP 200, SILWET L-77, SILQUEST A-1100)

MÜNZING Corporation (AGITAN 282, CERETAN MXF 9510, EDAPLAN 490)

Nouryon (BERMOCOLL EBS 481 FQ, SURFYNOL DF 75, EXPANCEL 920 DU)

Solvay (RHODOLINE 643, FLUOROLINK AD1700, ALGOHIT C40)

Coating Additives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.09 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Product (Acrylic-based, Urethane, Metallic, Fluoropolymer, Others)

•By Formulation (Waterborne, Solvent-based, Others)

•By Application (Rheology Modification, Biocides Impact Modification, Anti-Foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Others)

•By End Use Industry (Automotive, Architectural, Industrial, Wood & Furniture, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for High-Performance Anti-Graffiti and Anti-Fouling Coatings Increases the Coating Additives Market Growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Coating Additives Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6092

Sustainability Trends & Environmental Impact in the Coating Additives Market

Regulatory bodies push for low-VOC, waterborne, and powder coatings to reduce pollution.

Companies like BASF and Dow develop bio-based additives to lower carbon footprints.

Recyclable coatings enhance durability and support waste reduction.

UV-curable and high-solids coatings cut energy use and emissions.

Smart coatings reduce maintenance and chemical cleaner usage.

By Product, Acrylic-Based Additives Dominated the Coating Additives Market in 2023 with a 38.5% Market Share

Acrylic-based coating additives dominated the product segment in 2023 due to their excellent adhesion, UV resistance, and fast-drying properties. The automotive and architectural sectors are the primary consumers, as these additives enhance weatherability and gloss retention. Companies like Dow Chemical and Evonik are focusing on low-VOC acrylic additives to comply with stringent environmental regulations. With rising demand for protective coatings in high-humidity regions, acrylic-based additives continue to gain traction.

By Application, Rheology Modification Segment Dominated the Coating Additives Market in 2023 with a 32.8% Market Share

Rheology modification additives dominated the application segment, driven by their role in enhancing viscosity, stability, and application efficiency. These additives are widely used in paints, adhesives, and industrial coatings, particularly in high-performance applications where texture control and flow behavior are critical. Companies such as Ashland and Elementis are developing next-generation rheology modifiers to improve anti-sagging properties in industrial coatings. Growth in the construction sector and demand for decorative coatings further propel this segment.

By End-Use Industry, Architectural Sector Dominated the Coating Additives Market in 2023 with a 45.2% Market Share

The architectural industry dominated the end-use segment in 2023, fueled by rising demand for weather-resistant and energy-efficient coatings. The expansion of smart cities and urban infrastructure projects across North America and Asia-Pacific is increasing the consumption of advanced coating additives. Moreover, innovations in anti-bacterial and air-purifying coatings are gaining prominence in residential and commercial spaces, with PPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams leading the market.

Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6092

North America Dominated the Coating Additives Market In 2023, Holding A 33.4% Market Share.

North America dominated the coating additives market in 2023. The region's leadership is attributed to strong demand from the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors. The presence of major players like Axalta Coating Systems and Sherwin-Williams fuels market expansion. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. Infrastructure Bill, which allocates funds for urban development, are further boosting demand. Additionally, the automotive refinish sector in the U.S. is witnessing a surge in eco-friendly coatings adoption.

Asia-Pacific Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Coating Additives Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The growth is due to the rapid industrialization and infrastructure growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The demand for decorative coatings, automotive finishes, and protective coatings is escalating with increasing urbanization and manufacturing activities. The Chinese government’s push for green and low-VOC coatings is encouraging regional players to develop sustainable additive solutions. Companies like Nippon Paint and Kansai Paint are investing in R&D to develop high-performance additives.

Recent Developments

February 2025: AkzoNobel introduced RUBBOL WF 3350, a 20% bio-based waterborne wood coating, enhancing durability and sustainability.

introduced RUBBOL WF 3350, a 20% bio-based waterborne wood coating, enhancing durability and sustainability. March 2025: BASF Coatings and NIO partnered to develop eco-friendly automotive coatings, focusing on sustainability and digital applications.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Coating Additives Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Coating Additives Market Segmentation, by Formulation

9. Coating Additives Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Coating Additives Market Segmentation, by End Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practice

14. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Coating Additives Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6092

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.