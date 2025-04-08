HotelPlanner Teams Up with the LTA to Offer Exclusive Accommodation Deals to the British Tennis Community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced its partnership as The Official Fan and Member Accommodation Partner of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). This collaboration will provide the LTA's 1.9 million members—including players, coaches and officials—with access to great hotels and great rates in Britain and all over the world.

This partnership builds on HotelPlanner’s existing relationships with sporting governing bodies, allowing the LTA to streamline accommodation management, deliver enhanced services to its members and provide much-needed support to its athletes on the road.

In partnership with the LTA, HotelPlanner will offer members exclusive hotel rates for both national and international travel, including major events such as the HSBC Championships, Lexus Open Nottingham, and Lexus Open Eastbourne.

For over 130 years, the LTA has overseen tennis in the UK, from local after-school sessions to prestigious international tournaments. Whether on grass courts, indoors or out, the LTA encourages millions of adult and junior players, supported by a network of coaches, administrators, and volunteers dedicated to growing the sport.

"Partnering with the Lawn Tennis Association is an exciting step for HotelPlanner as we continue to expand our support for sports organizations worldwide," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. "Our goal is to make travel easier and more affordable for LTA members, whether they’re traveling for local tournaments or international events. We’re proud to be part of the LTA’s continued success."

Chris Pollard, Managing Director of Commercial and Operations at the LTA, said, "HotelPlanner's expertise will be of huge benefit to British players, their support staff, and our 1.9 million Advantage members, ensuring they will always be able to get the best rates when travelling to play or watch tennis. We're delighted to welcome HotelPlanner on board."

The LTA believes that everyone deserves the opportunity and encouragement to enjoy playing tennis, and HotelPlanner is proud to support this mission.

Members of the LTA can find great hotels here .

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and Venuexplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://hotelplanner.com/ .

ABOUT THE LTA

The LTA is here to govern and develop tennis in Britain, from grassroots participation through to the professional game. We’re here to transform communities through tennis by focussing on three areas – making tennis welcoming, enjoyable and inspiring to everyone.

We’re proud to have been the governing body of tennis in Great Britain since 1888, and our goal is for more people to play and enjoy tennis.

We’re here because we are passionate about our sport, and we want to spread that passion across the nation. Looking to the future, we have an important role to play in ensuring the popularity and longevity of the sport – and to achieve that, we’re putting in place exciting and ambitions plans to create more opportunities for everyone to engage with tennis.