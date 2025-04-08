Clinical Study Finds Saw Palmetto Extract Supports Appearance of Hair Thickness in Over 50% of Men

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair today, gone tomorrow? You’re not alone. A recent survey of Life Extension male customers* revealed that more than half of men (54%) experience thinning hair, with nearly a quarter (24%) noticing their first signs between 51 and 60 years of age. That’s not to say they’ve taken thinning hair lying down: over 42% said they tried hair growth products, such as topical hair growth serums or shampoos, while 39% stopped using them due to lack of effectiveness. Life Extension offers a new hair support supplement solution with solid scientific backing. Hair Growth for Men promotes hair fullness and density with plant extracts clinically demonstrated to provide results within an average of three to four months of use.

*February 2025 survey of 688 Life Extension male customers.

“We wanted to provide customers an effective formula to support hair health,” explained Dr. Cristina Matthewman, PhD, an Innovation Team Leader at Life Extension. The new formulation delivers a black rice and prickly pear combo that produced positive results in 95% of expert-reviewed hair growth scores collected in a clinical study. In another clinical study, the standardized saw palmetto extract added to the formula promoted the appearance of hair thickness for over 50% of those taking it. “We combined these ingredients because of their strong clinical data for helping to maintain existing hair and reduce shedding with thinning hair.”

According to Life Extension’s Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD, maintaining follicle health is key to healthy hair growth. “There’s a hormone called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, that’s thought to be integrally linked to maintaining hair follicle integrity,” he explained. “Choosing a high-quality supplement that can support already-normal DHT levels in the body is a proactive way to help maintain hair density and reduce shedding,” added Dr. Smith.

Hair Growth for Men is the newest addition to Life Extension’s men’s health supplement lineup, which includes Ultra Prostate Formula to support prostate health, bladder function and healthy urinary patterns, Testosterone Elite† to encourage healthy testosterone production, and Male Vascular Sexual Support, which promotes nitric oxide production for healthy blood flow and sexual health response.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†This product is intended to promote testosterone levels but does not contain testosterone.

