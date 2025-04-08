Software As a Service (SaaS) Market Size to Reach USD 1,251.35 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global software as a service (SaaS) market size is set to rise from USD 358.33 billion in 2024 to USD 1,251.35 billion in 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.32% between 2025 and 2034.

In terms of revenue, the SaaS market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1,130.52 billion by 2033 by growing at a lucrative CAGR of 13.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. The enhanced need for efficiency, transparency, and accountability in business operations drives the expansion of the software as a service market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3267

Software As a Service (SaaS) Market Key Highlights:

North America accounted for the highest market share of 46% in 2024.

The software segment held the biggest market share of 85% in 2024.

The private cloud segment contributed a major market share of 44% in 2024.

The large enterprises segment generated the highest market share of 62% in 2024.

The software as a service deals with application software on the cloud and revolves around SaaS providers that operate, manage, and maintain the software and the infrastructure on which it runs. The enhanced freedom for customers to create an account and start their work drives the importance of the software as a service market. The presence of SaaS as the most common public cloud services boosts the adoption of SaaS applications in the global market.

The major roles played by several service providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Cloud, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, uplift the market’s progress significantly. In November 2024, Microsoft announced the launch of cloud-connected software to empower companies to run Azure computing, networking, storage, and application services in the hybrid cloud environment or an edge location.

For questions or customization requests, please reach out to us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

Major Key Trends in the Software As a Service Market

Cloud Computing: The implementation of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies by organizations helps them to reduce vendor lock-in, optimize performance, and meet specific regulatory requirements.

The implementation of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies by organizations helps them to reduce vendor lock-in, optimize performance, and meet specific regulatory requirements. Quantum Computing: This allows quantum computers to perform certain calculations exponentially faster than conventional computers. Cryptography is one of the most promising applications of quantum computing . Quantum computing is accelerating the drug discovery processes in pharmaceutical industries.

This allows quantum computers to perform certain calculations exponentially faster than conventional computers. Cryptography is one of the most promising applications of . Quantum computing is accelerating the processes in pharmaceutical industries. Blockchain: A blockchain technology ensures security and transparency in the digital age. It is one of the most promising and versatile technologies, empowering the areas of supply chain management.



Announcements by Major Leaders for Data Platform, 2024



Also Read: Software Market: Navigating Trends in Cloud, AI, and Mobile Applications

(According to Precedence Research, the global software market size accounted for USD 736.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2,248.33 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2034. The North America software market size reached USD 276.85 billion in 2023.)

Limitations & Challenges in the Software As a Service Market

Networking Issues for Developers: There is a growing need for developers to manually arrange and enhance their networking operations. The emerging need to analyze the communications between microservices also raised some challenges in front of the developers. A lack of core expertise in these configurations leads them to face challenging situations as software applications scale and change.



There is a growing need for developers to manually arrange and enhance their networking operations. The emerging need to analyze the communications between microservices also raised some challenges in front of the developers. A lack of core expertise in these configurations leads them to face challenging situations as software applications scale and change. Application Migration and Portability Issues: The challenges arise with the maintenance of seamless connectivity while moving applications across clouds. The need for reconfiguration arises with traditional networking and when applications migrate between clouds. These approaches can slow down the innovations.



The challenges arise with the maintenance of seamless connectivity while moving applications across clouds. The need for reconfiguration arises with traditional networking and when applications migrate between clouds. These approaches can slow down the innovations. Security Harm in Distributed Environments: Application-to-application communication security is a matter of concern. The accessibility to one compromised application can present security threats across the entire system.



Development of Software As a Service Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

The flexible payment options, scalability, adaptability, accessibility, and increased collaboration are supported by the software applications globally. The management of software updates by providers and the offerings of innovative features enabled businesses to avoid extra investments in time and resources in their operations.



Most SaaS models enhance enterprise-level security, and businesses depend on data discovery tools and technologies to enhance their productivity and efficiency. A diverse range of forms and functions of SaaS tools and other types of software expand their applications and availability for project management purposes.

According to the 2024 SaaS Path Survey of IBM’s prowess in the Financial Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) sector, 58.2% of companies plan to raise and expand their financial GRC application spending over the next 1 year, which highlights the growing importance of these tools. IBM emerged as the leading performer by receiving high customer satisfaction scores in the financial GRC application market.



Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

Software As a Service (SaaS) Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 13.32% Market Size in 2024 USD 358.33 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 408.21 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 1,251.35 Billion Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Listing, Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors, Growth Factors, and Trends Base Year 2024 Actual Data 2020 - 2023 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Segments Covered Deployment, Enterprise-size, Component, Application, End-User, and Region Regional Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Singapore, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Key Companies Profiled Adobe Inc., Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, IBM, Google LLC, Salesforce, Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Rackspace Technology, Inc., VMware Inc., IONOS Cloud Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Atlassian, ServiceNow



Set up a meeting at your convenience to get more insights instantly! https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Software As a Service (SaaS) Market Regional Analysis:

Robust Growth of North America with the Expansion of SaaS Startups

North America dominated the software as a service market in 2024. The major rationales behind the growth of this region are the presence of various SaaS startups such as Accela, OpenGov, CivicPlus, Granicus, and Axon. Some of them offer cloud-based software, enabling the visualization of municipal financial data and allowing the government to access, analyze, and exchange data with the public.

“A survey indicated that 94% of healthcare organizations in the U.S. have implemented cloud computing solutions, which are foundational to healthcare software as a service (SaaS) offerings.”

The federal agencies in this region are enabled to effectively manage their cloud payments and expand their IT infrastructure. The efforts made with best practices and utilizing available resources led to a great government through technological advancements.

U.S. Software As a Service (SaaS) Market Size and Trends 2025 to 2034



The U.S. Software as a Service (SaaS) market is projected to experience robust growth, with its size estimated at USD 115.82 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 412.14 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.53% during the forecast period.

The growth is driven by increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, technological advancements, and the need for cost-effective IT infrastructure management. North America remains the dominant region, supported by favorable economic policies and rapid adoption of SaaS technologies, with the U.S. accounting for the largest share in the global market

What to Expect from North American SaaS Companies till 2034?

Canada: It has adopted the digital government transformation concept to meet the emerging needs of Canadians. It has the goal to complete the 2023-2026 data strategy for the federal public service. There are various policies like the policy on service and digital, the policy on government security, the policy on access to information, and the policy on privacy protection.



It has adopted the digital government transformation concept to meet the emerging needs of Canadians. It has the goal to complete the 2023-2026 data strategy for the federal public service. There are various policies like the policy on service and digital, the policy on government security, the policy on access to information, and the policy on privacy protection. Mexico: The increased adoption of the internet, e-commerce, and mobile connectivity caused a significant growth of Mexico’s digital economy. The prominent government initiatives like the National Digital Strategy focus on expanding access to the internet. Moreover, the ‘Internet for All’ initiative aims to improve government services through digitalization and offering guidelines for adopting technologies, and enhancing financial inclusion.



The increased adoption of the internet, e-commerce, and mobile connectivity caused a significant growth of Mexico’s digital economy. The prominent government initiatives like the focus on expanding access to the internet. Moreover, the initiative aims to improve government services through digitalization and offering guidelines for adopting technologies, and enhancing financial inclusion. United States: In May 2024, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced changes in rules about upfront payment for software licenses offered as software as a service (SaaS). The agencies are moving towards cloud solutions that will introduce efficiency and accessibility to government services. The GSA developed several resources, such as acquisition resource guides, data dashboards, and cloud SME support, to help agencies explore cloud payments and IT procurement.



The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3267

Asia Pacific to Expand Notably: Digital Transformation to Boost the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the software as a service market during the predicted timeframe. The rapid growth of this region is fostered by industrialization, social changes, productivity, and economic growth. The adoption of more sophisticated technologies led to the development in this region.

Moreover, the availability and affordability of network infrastructure, government investments, and regulations drive the expansion of the market. The business and IT market, basic skills and education of people, and the economic stability of the ecosystem also prove to be the foundations of the market’s growth. The adoption of high-quality connectivity, applications, services, and digital skills accelerated literacy, diversity, and dynamism.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in the Asia Pacific:

The inclusive connectivity, inclusive competitiveness, and innovations in the market highlight the acceleration stage of the market’s growth.

The digital capacity, creativity, and environmental sustainability introduced a remarkable digital transformation.

The reduction in carbon emissions contributes to the notable transformation of the global energy system.



However, smart infrastructure, smart transport, digital government, digital trade facilitation, digital data centres, and smart industry are the major rationales behind the market’s growth in the APAC region. The reduction in disasters and advancements in agriculture and biodiversity ecosystems accelerated the market’s progress in this region.

Also Read: The Evolution of Business Software and Services: Emerging Trends and Technologies 2025 to 2034

(According to Precedence Research, the global business software and services market size accounted for USD 594.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 1,833.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.92% from 2025 to 2034.)

Software As A Service (SaaS) Market Segments Analysis:

Deployment Analysis

The private cloud segment captured the largest share of the software as a service market in 2024. A wide range of business advantages- including greater control and visibility over the environment, customization of hardware and software, and enhanced security- offered by the private cloud to organizations drives significant growth.

Regulatory compliance through the use of the private cloud enables businesses to adhere to laws such as HIPAA and GDPR. The stable and predictable costs associated with the private cloud help ensure that resources meet specific needs. The optimized performance during outages, bottlenecks, and downtime facilitated by the private cloud allows for isolating workloads on dedicated servers.

The hybrid cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the software as a service market during the predicted timeframe. The increased need to solve complex challenges associated with cybersecurity, skilling, platform scaling, and data volumes drives the adoption of hybrid cloud by companies.

The organizations are enabled to achieve low-risk migration, innovation, and modernization with the help of hybrid cloud. The hybrid cloud allows businesses to meet productivity, business value, and cost reduction. The product teams are empowered to exploit hybrid capabilities.

Enterprise-size Analysis

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the software as a service market in 2024. The more convenience of software as a service over on-premise options, allowing remote work, drives the growth of large enterprises. The improved scalability and easy modifications offered by SaaS contribute to fitting the business needs.

The compatibility of SaaS across various platforms and with many devices surges the adoption of these advanced solutions. The proper care of maintenance and software updates taken by the vendor avoids the concerns of low-maintenance and low-hassle.

The small & medium enterprises segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the software as a service market in the upcoming years. The reduced time for installations and configurations also reduces issues of software deployment. The beneficial cost savings provided by SaaS drive the adoption of these services by small and medium enterprises.

The scalability and integration into the cloud environment offer additional benefits to the businesses. The upgradation of the solutions by providers allows for expanding the availability of those solutions to the customers.

Component Analysis

The software segment dominated the software as a service market in 2024. The simplified decision-making and increased productivity offered by software raise their significance. The more reliable data and enhanced analysis foster the adoption of software among the global population. The improved data security and enhanced customer service, facilitated by software, accelerate segmental growth. The increased sales potential by integrating software into business operations helps to streamline businesses.

The services segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment in the software as a service market during the forecast period. There is no need for up-front costs due to the management of IT infrastructure by providers, which also avoids expenses on hardware and maintenance. A quick setup and deployment offered by these services also avoids time-consuming traditional software deployment.

The handling of software, hardware, and security updates by providers allows easy upgrades. The easy accessibility of SaaS applications from any device makes them more convenient than traditional software.

Application Analysis

The customer relationship management (CRM) segment dominated the software as a service market in 2024. The CRM benefits the sales team by organizing it, and helps it to gain deep insights, and close deals, which presents a more productive sales team. The CRM empowers the team to collect and present data on the basis of a single view of the customer.

The CRM systems also help in the organization and analysis of customers’ data, which enhances actionable analytics and provides data dashboards. The CRM allows customer-centric automation by collecting and analyzing data and insights about industry, market, and audience.

The content, collaboration, & communication segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the software as a service market in the upcoming years. The businesses are empowered with high-quality content by collaborating with multiple minds, catching knowledge gaps, and confirming accuracy. The content, collaboration, & communication tools help businesses in delivering centralized communication, real-time co-creation, and streamlined task management.

The consistency and timely delivery offered by these collaboration platforms help to ensure the compliance of content with regulatory guidelines or brand. The elimination of errors and enhancement of productivity through the use of these tools drive their remarkable growth in the market.

End User Analysis

The banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) segment dominated the software as a service market in 2024. The bank managers get skilled and experienced in market analysis, financial forecasting, meeting branch business goals, and setting financial goals by implementing software as a service in their work.

The efficient management of accounting and financial operations of organizations helps the financial accountant to evaluate the financial viability of the company. The other divisions of business organizations are also enabled to access financial data, plan budgets, and make investments. The financial services industries are empowered to raise capital and make mergers and acquisitions by collaborating with investment bankers.

The education segment is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the software as a service market during the predicted timeframe. The Saas applications deliver personalized learning, enhanced engagement, collaboration, communication, accessibility, and equity in educational sectors. The SaaS-based tools allow students to learn through online sessions from virtual classrooms. The students are also allowed for real-time collaboration, which promotes critical thinking and teamwork.

Browse Related Insights:

SaaS go-to-market (GTM) Strategy

A SaaS go-to-market (GTM) strategy is a comprehensive plan that outlines how a SaaS company will bring its product to market, attract customers, and achieve revenue goals. It involves aligning marketing, sales, and product efforts to deliver a compelling value proposition.



Below are the key components and steps to develop an effective SaaS GTM strategy:

Key Components of a SaaS GTM Strategy

Target Audience Identification:



Conduct in-depth market research to understand customer pain points, preferences, and needs.

Segment audiences based on factors like industry, company size, location, or individual roles.



Value Proposition and Positioning:



Clearly define what makes your product unique and valuable.

Focus on solving specific customer problems to stand out in competitive markets.



Pricing Strategy:



Choose pricing models such as freemium, subscription-based, or tiered pricing.

Ensure pricing aligns with customer expectations and perceived value.



Marketing Channels:



Select the right channels (e.g., content marketing, SEO, social media, email campaigns) to reach your audience effectively.



Sales Model:



Decide between product-led growth (PLG) or sales-led strategies based on your target audience and business goals.

PLG focuses on users experiencing product value directly through free trials or freemium models, while sales-led involves direct outreach by sales teams. Customer Support:



Provide exceptional support to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Steps to Create a SaaS GTM Strategy

Research Competitors:



Analyze competitors’ strengths, weaknesses, and positioning to inform differentiation strategies. Develop Messaging:



Craft compelling messages that resonate with your target audience and address their pain points. Build a Launch Plan:



Define sales and marketing channels, customer acquisition processes, and metrics for success (e.g., leads generated, signups). Validate Product-Market Fit:



Ensure the product solves real problems for the target audience before scaling efforts. Measure Performance:



Track metrics like customer acquisition cost (CAC), retention rate, and revenue growth.

Optimize strategies based on data insights.



Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Key Players

Adobe Inc.

Microsoft

Alibaba Cloud

IBM

Google LLC

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

Rackspace Technology, Inc.

VMware Inc.

IONOS Cloud Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Atlassian

ServiceNow

Recent Breakthroughs in the Software As a Service Market

In September 2024 , Asahi Kasei Engineering Corp. (AEC) announced the launch of a cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) software solution platform installed in high-performance computing (HPC) as software as a service. This software will offer highly precise applications to predict crash and impact behavior of polymer materials in automobiles and other products.





, announced the launch of a cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) software solution platform installed in high-performance computing (HPC) as software as a service. This software will offer highly precise applications to predict crash and impact behavior of polymer materials in automobiles and other products. In November 2024, IBM announced the advancements in its quantum hardware and software, which will enable the execution of complex algorithms on IBM quantum computers with record levels of speed, scale, and accuracy.



The research report categorizes the Software As a Service (SaaS) Market into the following segments and subsegments:



By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



By Enterprise-size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Component

Software

Services

By Application

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Human Capital Management

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

BI & Analytics

Content, Collaboration & Communication

Others

By End User

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others



By Regions

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3267

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter