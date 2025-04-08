Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Ann Dozier as Chief Information Officer

SALISBURY, N.C., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA announced that Ann Dozier, an accomplished information technology executive in the food industry, has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Ann oversees all aspects of IT for the U.S. businesses, with a focus on technology to enable each of Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ omnichannel businesses and drive the Growing Together strategy . She joined the company on February 17.

“We are excited to have Ann on board with us at Ahold Delhaize USA,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “In a short time, she’s already leveraging her diverse background in IT and food retail to positively impact our businesses. Ann is a proven leader, passionate about developing people and teams. I’m confident that her experience developing transformational technology strategies, combined with her people leadership, will help us continue to build our technology capabilities, which are essential for us to continue to grow as omnichannel retailers.”

Prior to joining Ahold Delhaize USA, Dozier served as Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Officer for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. In this role, she continuously transformed IT to meet the changing needs of the business through mergers, acquisitions and digitization with a balanced focus on operational effectiveness and digital strategies. Prior to that, she held a number of leadership roles spanning commercial, supply chain, e-commerce and IT at The Coca-Cola Company, Coca-Cola Enterprises, Dean Foods and Colgate Palmolive and started her career in tech with Electronic Data Systems and IBM.

“It’s an honor to be a part of Ahold Delhaize USA and its amazing teams of business and technology leaders,” said Dozier. “I look forward to continuing the journey of technology transformation to further enable strategic growth, value, and great experiences for customers of the U.S. brands, while serving associates through unique capabilities to enable the U.S. businesses to be employers of choice in their markets.”

In addition to leading IT teams, Dozier has a passion for building the next generation of talent and technology leaders through work with organizations like IT Women, Women in Technology and NextUp. She also serves as an Independent Director for Golden Entertainment, Inc., a diversified entertainment platform that owns and operates hotels, casinos, and taverns in Nevada, as well as on several community boards and national councils. She has been honored with numerous awards, including CIO of the Year by Consumer Goods Technology.

Dozier holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Georgia and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Executive Management Program. She will be based in Salisbury, N.C.

A top destination for IT talent, in 2025 Ahold Delhaize USA was named a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute. The company also holds many prestigious designations such as Progressive Grocers’ Top 100 Food Retailers in North America and Built-In’s Best Places to Work in the technology sector. In addition, Ahold Delhaize USA associates are regularly recognized on lists for being top women in grocery and industry-leading emerging talent. Interested applicants can search open roles by visiting the Careers page of the Ahold Delhaize USA website.

