Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 53,146 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of 877.23 pence per Share through Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase 08 April 2025
Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:53,146
Lowest Price Paid per Share (pence):862.00
Highest Price Paid per Share (pence):898.75
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (pence):877.23


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,638,862 Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 80,638,862 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
Dates of purchases:08 April 2025
Investment firm:Peel Hunt LLP


Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(GBP per share)		Trading venueTransaction date and timeTrade ID
5,000877.00XLON08:49:0900175457304TRLO0
5,000883.00XLON13:00:3000175494917TRLO0
3,399897.00XLON14:21:2700175506385TRLO0
1,509898.75XLON14:58:0500175518470TRLO0
10,000885.00XLON16:05:5900175533135TRLO0
15,000877.00XLON16:13:2000175534971TRLO0
960862.00XLON16:35:1600175541091TRLO0
214862.00XLON16:35:1600175541092TRLO0
89862.00XLON16:35:1600175541093TRLO0
156862.00XLON16:35:1600175541094TRLO0
293862.00XLON16:35:1600175541095TRLO0
723862.00XLON16:35:1600175541097TRLO0
381862.00XLON16:35:1600175541098TRLO0
1,249862.00XLON16:35:1600175541099TRLO0
253862.00XLON16:35:1600175541101TRLO0
777862.00XLON16:35:1600175541102TRLO0
712862.00XLON16:35:1600175541103TRLO0
508862.00XLON16:35:1600175541104TRLO0
1,476862.00XLON16:35:1600175541105TRLO0
29862.00XLON16:35:1600175541106TRLO0
821862.00XLON16:35:1600175541107TRLO0
244862.00XLON16:35:1600175541108TRLO0
362862.00XLON16:35:1600175541109TRLO0
60862.00XLON16:35:1600175541110TRLO0
950862.00XLON16:35:1600175541113TRLO0
201862.00XLON16:35:1600175541114TRLO0
2,291862.00XLON16:35:1600175541115TRLO0
246862.00XLON16:35:1600175541116TRLO0
165862.00XLON16:35:1600175541117TRLO0
78862.00XLON16:35:1600175541118TRLO0


For further information, please contact: 
Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
www.div.energy 
  
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations 


About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


