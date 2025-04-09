Flourish Announces Relationship with Carson Group

New York, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today announced a new relationship with Carson Group Partners (“Carson”), a financial advisory network of more than 150 RIA offices and approximately $42B in assets under management. The partnership will bring Flourish Cash, Flourish’s flagship cash management offering, to all Carson advisors.



Carson manages approximately $42 billion in assets and counts more than 52,000 client families in its advisory network. This new relationship reinforces the importance of cash being a part of the client-advisor strategic conversation.



“Industry research and our own Flourish data confirm that high and ultra-high net worth investors hold about 20% of their net worth in cash. These funds are typically sitting in checking and savings accounts earning next to nothing and often well over the FDIC limits, unprotected from potential bank failures,” said Flourish CEO Max Lane. “While held-away savings are discussed as part of holistic planning, without a specific advisor-centric solution there’s often no follow-through on optimizing reserve cash. This partnership gives Carson advisors an integrated, secure, higher yielding cash option to optimize clients’ held-away cash while also uncovering new assets to drive organic growth.



“Carson is committed to equipping our advisors with innovative financial tools that elevate client results and solve real world needs. Flourish serves to help advisors execute on financial plans, unlocking growth and adding protection,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer at the Carson Group. “This partnership strengthens advisor capabilities while seamlessly integrating into existing workflows. The greater visibility into clients’ cash savings offers advisors a route to growth.”



Flourish’s products are built exclusively for RIAs and help financial advisors bring held-away assets into their orbit. Flourish also offers Flourish Annuities, an end-to-end digital annuities solution that makes it easy for RIAs to include annuities in client portfolios.



Over 900 RIAs managing over $1.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, and more.



ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $7 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 900 wealth management firms representing more than $1.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



ABOUT CARSON GROUP

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages approximately $42 billion* in AUM and serves more than 52,000 families among its advisor network of 150+ partner offices, including 50+ Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.



*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM.

