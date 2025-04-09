Nextech to Launch New Med Spa Platform, Preview CRM at The Medical Spa Show

Tampa, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, the leader in healthcare technology and practice management solutions for specialty providers, will launch a new med spa aesthetic platform and preview new customer relationship management (CRM) technology at The Medical Spa Show hosted by the American Med Spa Association from April 10-13 in Las Vegas.

"Our new Nextech MedSpa platform empowers providers with sophisticated software attuned to their clinical and regulatory requirements, so they can deliver exceptional client care and more efficiently manage their businesses," said Robin Ntoh, Nextech VP of Aesthetics. "We're also excited to preview how our CRM will enable practices to seamlessly manage how they connect with patients throughout the lifetime of their care journey."

Med spas must balance a luxurious, relaxing client experience with medical treatment and documentation that meets complex legal standards. Many providers are limited by software solutions that lack sufficient support for regulatory compliance, data security, insurance billing, and other needs.

"Other platforms that we had may have excelled in certain areas, but they couldn't bring all of it together," said Michael Zanetti, limited partner and strategic advisor for Erasable Med Spa in Tampa, Fla., a participant in Nextech's pilot program. "A medically compliant system is a non-negotiable in the med spa space. Having a system like Nextech that is going to keep you compliant and make sure you stay within the guardrails is something that's going to benefit you and the reputation of your practice."

The proliferation of healthcare consumerism has made maintaining patient relationships an even more important component of great care. A CRM tailored for med spas and specialty practices ensures patient-provider relationships are proactively managed, leading to better care outcomes and practice growth.

"How our staff interacts with the platform makes it a very simple experience," said Ahmed Bhutta, COO of Perfectly Bare Laser in Tampa, Fla., a participant in Nextech's pilot program. "As soon as the client walks through the door and even before they come in, we know who they are, so it streamlines that whole client process. We're seeing higher client retention and fewer no-shows or cancellations."

Attendees at The Medical Spa Show can explore the Nextech MedSpa platform, CRM, and other enhancements to the company's technology specifically designed for med spas. To learn more about how Nextech is aligned with the needs of healthcare specialists to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve, visit www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 16,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of dermatology, med spa, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery.