KRTL Holding Announces Acquisition of Neurogen Brain Balancing, LLC – A Strategic Merger Accelerating Global Neurotech and Mental Wellness Expansion

KRTL Holding Group Inc., a diversified international enterprise focused on biotech innovation, regulatory infrastructure, and strategic investment, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Neurogen Brain Balancing, LLC, a California-based neurotechnology company known for its advanced brain balancing therapies and personalized cognitive optimization systems. This transformative acquisition expands KRTL’s presence in the mental wellness space and enhances its position at the intersection of neuroscience, biotechnology, and global healthcare.

This acquisition establishes Neurogen as a subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc., representing a pivotal step in the company’s broader strategy to integrate advanced neurotechnology into its ecosystem and support the growth of scalable mental health solutions.

Under the terms of the transaction, KRTL has acquired 100% of Neurogen’s equity through a stock-based structure that also includes a collaborative profit-sharing agreement. Additional elements of the consideration include KRTL’s commitment to support Neurogen’s entry into new markets and provide FDA-related services to enhance regulatory pathways and strategic growth alignment between the two companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neurogen into the KRTL Holding Group family,” said Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group. “In today’s rapidly evolving global environment, diversification is not just a strategy—it’s a necessity. By bringing Neurogen into our ecosystem, we strengthen our ability to remain agile, resilient, and forward-thinking across multiple sectors. Their innovative work is a natural fit for our mission to invest in businesses that shape the future.”

Neurogen’s proprietary neurotechnology utilizes advanced neuromodulation protocols that support applications ranging from cognitive performance enhancement to stress reduction and post-trauma recovery. The platform is particularly well-positioned to address critical gaps in the continuation of care for patients seeking alternative therapies. By offering non-opioid, non-invasive treatment options with simplified access, the technology aligns with broader healthcare priorities around expanding safe, effective, and accessible behavioral and neurological health interventions.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Neurogen. Joining forces with KRTL Holding Group enables us to accelerate our mission of transforming mental health treatment through cutting-edge neurotechnology. With KRTL’s global infrastructure and regulatory expertise, we’re well-positioned to scale our solutions and reach underserved communities worldwide. Together, we aim to expand access to non-invasive, personalized brain health therapies—advancing a new global standard for neurological wellness," said Gregory Gillispie, President of NeuroGen. "The guidance and infrastructure offered by KRTL enhance our ability to grow responsibly while continuing to focus on improving lives through brain balance."

Strategic Integration and Global Expansion Framework

As part of the integration, Neurogen is being incorporated into KRTL’s operational and regulatory infrastructure. These efforts, which include brand alignment across digital channels and investor communications, financial system harmonization, and scalable operational planning, are underway and being informed by both internal leadership and third-party advisors.

KRTL’s internal systems, including its Quality Management System (QMS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) infrastructure, are currently under expert review. This assessment is aimed at identifying the most effective enhancements to support joint business capabilities and long-term performance.

Further coordination is focused on regulatory and clinical alignment, including FDA-compliant trial design and support for international submissions. Neurogen is also positioned to participate in real-world data research through its connection with Centro de Investigaciones Químicas - CIQ S.R.L in Bolivia, contributing to global product validation efforts.

As the collaboration evolves, KRTL intends to issue follow-up announcements that will provide added clarity, updates on integration progress, and forward-looking insights.

About KRTL Holding Group Inc.

KRTL Holding Group Inc. is a dynamic holding company operating through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. These subsidiaries specialize in biopharmaceutical innovation, international trade, and compliance-driven healthcare advancements. By leveraging strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, KRTL Holding Group continues to push the boundaries of scientific research, regulatory compliance, and global business solutions.

Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com .

